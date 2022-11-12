Search for mother of 2 continues after she went missing from Simi Valley home

A missing mother of two is missing after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night, and while the search for her continues, her family is holding a vigil Sunday evening.

The missing woman, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to be found at her residence.

Officers also found her wallet, keys and vehicle at her home in the 300 block of Country Club Drive, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Castillo, who is 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and hair and weighs about 105 pounds, is the mother of two young boys, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

The children were present when she disappeared while she was working from home, police said.

Castillo was recently divorced, though authorities said the father of her children is cooperating in the investigation.

Rachel Castillo is seen in an undated photo provided by her family.

Rachel Castillo is seen in an undated photo provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

Castillo is described as an at-risk person by police given the circumstances of her disappearance.

“We want to locate her as soon as possible and we are hoping for the best-case scenario — that she is alive and well,” Officer Casey Nicholson told the Los Angeles Times . “Investigators are literally working around the clock.”

Castillo’s father Christopher said he is also “hopeful,” though he noted the scene was horrific. He indicated to KTLA’s Chris Wolfe that his daughter may have been the victim of a violent abduction.

“I would be even more hopeful if the person responsible for this would step forward and take responsibility for what he did wrong,” Christopher Castillo said, adding that such an admission would “put all these people at ease from what they’re feeling and the stress and pain and hurt that he’s causing.”

Three days after she vanished, the Castillo family is gathering Sunday evening to pray for the safe return of Rachel, who worked with an organization helping victims of domestic abuse.

A prayer vigil will be held for Castillo at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 1305 Royal Ave. in Simi Valley, Castillo’s sister Claira Castillo posted on Facebook .

“Please help us find my sister,” she wrote. “She is so loved and we need her back. If anyone has any info please contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950. We will not give up on you Rachie.”

