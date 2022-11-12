Read full article on original website
Interfaith of the Woodlands Honors Sheriff Rand Henderson with the Hometown Hero Award
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, for his recent selection as a recipient of the esteemed 2023 Interfaith of The Woodlands Hometown Hero Award. The 2023 Hometown Hero Awards were announced on…
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
In a town with no homeless shelters, a Tomball officials says it is hard to provide resources.
Montgomery County crash at Grand Parkway, Birnham Woods Dr involving 2 18-wheelers
Crews worked for hours on Monday morning to clear an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County. Some lanes reopened before noon along the Grand Parkway near Birnham Woods Drive. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but one 18-wheeler was left hanging off of the overpass. Another 18-wheeler was flipped over on its side under the overpass.
Conroe ISD Named 2023 Hometown Hero by Interfaith of The Woodlands
Conroe ISD has been named a 2023 Hometown Hero by Interfaith of The Woodlands. This honor is bestowed upon individuals, corporations and organizations who embody the spirit of volunteerism, exhibit the values of The Woodlands community and show consistent dedication and commitment to worthy causes. The tradition of Hometown Heroes...
Controversy overshadows weekend trail ride event
LIBERTY – A big trail ride and concert event over the weekend has led to criticism from area residents following several incidents. One of those incidents was a shooting that occurred on Friday night as event attendees, estimated at around 10,000, took to the Trinity Valley Exposition fairgrounds for the 26th Annual Austonio Wildbunch Campout & Trailride event that was billed as "The Most Anticipated Trailride of the Year."
Conroe, Montgomery County will extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road
The city of Conroe and Montgomery County are teaming up to extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road to provide access from Loop 336 to county facilities. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-Montgomery-County-to-extend-FM-1484-to-17577580.php.
Montgomery County Public Health District sets role of transition manager
As part of its management transition plan, the Montgomery County Public Health District has outlined the responsibilities of a transition manager. In July, the board voted to transition management of the Montgomery County Public Health District from the Montgomery County Hospital District to the county. Since 2010, the hospital district has managed public health using funds from a federal waiver.
Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife
WILLIS, Texas – A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they’re attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in…
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for Armed Suspect in Willis Area
On November 15, 2022, at about 12:40 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with weapon call in the 15000 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Upon arrival, Deputies learned the suspect had attacked a family member with a knife, fled the area, and a search is currently underway. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
Massive semi crash at Hwy 99 at Birnham Wood injured one, shuts down traffic
THE WOODLANDS, TX — At 8am this morning multiple South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District units were dispatched to a collision on the Grand Parkway at the Birnham Woods overpass. Callers to 911 reported two 18 wheelers had been involved in a collision with one falling on the Tollway and the second hanging over the overpass. South County Ladder 114 arrived first and confirmed the callers reported and requested additional assistance. Porter Fire Department, Spring Fire Department and the The Woodlands Fire Department Hazmat team were added the call. MCHD transported one person to the hospital and a second person declined treatment. The Westbound lanes of 99 remain closed as well as all of Birnham Woods under 99. TXDOT is working to clear and repair the overpass but it will take several hours.
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE
A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they…
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
UPDATE: Body found in search for dad reported missing since Friday in the Medical Center
HOUSTON — BREAKING UPDATE: Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said a body has been found in the search for a father reported missing since Friday from the Medical Center. The body was found at MLK and Brays Bayou. It has not been confirmed that this is the body of Ridge Cole, 28.
