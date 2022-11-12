Read full article on original website
Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek NorthInna DDenver, CO
Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, DenverHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshoundsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snowSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Puff it’s gone: DougCo sheriff warns against leaving running cars to warm upHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
thecomeback.com
Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss
UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!
John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
foxla.com
Man killed in South LA overnight drive-by shooting
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed in an overnight drive-by shooting that reportedly involved a U-Haul rental truck in South Los Angeles, officials said. The shooting was reported near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West 69th Street in South LA’s Chesterfield Square neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m Friday. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was sitting in a black Kia with his girlfriend when he was gunned down.
kclu.org
Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances
A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
One killed, two critically injured in fiery Garden Grove crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said.
foxla.com
Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
