NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Video Review: WSH @ TBL - 13:11 of the Third Period

Explanation: Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel scored a goal at 13:34 of the third period (6:26 remaining), however, the Situation Room was about to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Cole Koepke's shot had completely crossed the Washington goal line at 13:11 (6:49 remaining). According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
Trottier cherishes memories after losing Islanders teammates to cancer

The feelings remain raw for Bryan Trottier, who has been forced to say goodbye to three close friends and former teammates with the New York Islanders in the past year. Two of them, Mike Bossy and Clark Gillies, were Trottier's wings on the "Trio Grande Line" that helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup in four consecutive seasons (1980-83). The other, Jean Potvin, was a member of the championship teams in 1980 and 1981.
