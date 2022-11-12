Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
ESPN
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (ankle) out 3-4 weeks
Columbus forward Patrik Laine will be sidelined three to four weeks with a sprained ankle. The team announced Monday that
NHL games today: Canucks vs Bruins, Capitals vs Lightning on Sunday NHL schedule
With the 2022-2023 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. Related:
NHL
Video Review: WSH @ TBL - 13:11 of the Third Period
Explanation: Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel scored a goal at 13:34 of the third period (6:26 remaining), however, the Situation Room was about to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Cole Koepke's shot had completely crossed the Washington goal line at 13:11 (6:49 remaining). According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
Canadiens edge Penguins in overtime, win third straight
Mike Hoffman scored 1:03 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 for their season-high third
Blackhawks look to get well vs. defenseless Ducks
With their optimistic start all but a memory at this point, the Chicago Blackhawks stumble into a road matchup against
Mikko Rantanen’s 4-point night carries Avs past Hurricanes
Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes
NHL
Trottier cherishes memories after losing Islanders teammates to cancer
The feelings remain raw for Bryan Trottier, who has been forced to say goodbye to three close friends and former teammates with the New York Islanders in the past year. Two of them, Mike Bossy and Clark Gillies, were Trottier's wings on the "Trio Grande Line" that helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup in four consecutive seasons (1980-83). The other, Jean Potvin, was a member of the championship teams in 1980 and 1981.
