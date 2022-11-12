ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — From March of 2020 to September of 2022, the governor of New York held emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allowed for governors Cuomo and Hochul, along with the state health department to rapidly respond to the changing CDC guidance. With some multi-million-dollar contracts handed out in that 2-year plus period, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’d like to see some changes.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO