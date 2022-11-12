Read full article on original website
Sunderland reach the World Cup break after an impressive start to the season!
Finally, we’ve made it. A three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, a break that only a few weeks ago felt quite distant, is here. This pause in league action marks the end of the first half of Sunderland’s return to the Championship, so how are we doing after twenty games of our first season back in the second tier since 2017/2018?
Sunderland’s five year transformation: 2017/2018 is now a fading memory
I want a group of players full of desire, team spirit and a never-say-die attitude - that’s the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player. Those were the admirable sentiments expressed by Simon Grayson when he took charge of Sunderland in June 2017, following the harrowing end to the previous campaign that had seen David ‘That’s What I Do, I Win’ Moyes, guide the club into the Championship in utterly disgraceful fashion.
RRP: Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland - AMAD Lad strikes again - how far we’ve come & the WC break!
AMAD LAD STRIKES AGAIN - Some talent isn’t he - with an assist for Ellis Simms first goal since returning from injury, to his magnificent strike in the second half… well it was his pitch on the night. PATTO - 22 years old and getting better all the...
Liverpool Schedule Lyon and AC Milan Friendlies During World Cup Break
While rest and recovery will be central to the plans for any Liverpool players who aren’t making their way to the winter World Cup that kicks off Sunday, maintaining fitness and match sharpness for when the season resumes in December will also be key. As a result, the club...
Roker Roundtable: Choosing the best moments of Sunderland’s season so far!
For me, the Bristol City game is the highlight of the season so far. It was a game which captured every emotion: our first away trip back in the Championship, a sunny day in Bristol, and three points at full time. Both of our strikers scored that day, and everyone...
‘We did the robot all the time’: Mason Mount and Peter Crouch on World Cups past and present
Peter Crouch and Mason Mount are giddily talking about the World Cups that first got them into football when, with the way memory works, thoughts turn to a moment that was a bit more tense.Crouch starts discussing the 82nd minute of his second appearance in the tournament, which was at that point a frustrating 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago. He’d obviously been in poor performances against weaker teams before but the concentration of a World Cup made it something else altogether.“You can feel it in the stadium,” Crouch says. “There’s obviously a tremendous pressure on you.”Mount was a mere...
He didn't watch soccer until high school in North Jersey. Now he's in World Cup for USA
Matt Turner is an anomaly in the world of elite athletes. His road to the biggest stage in soccer didn't come on a perfectly-scripted path. It was forged behind the firehouse in Park Ridge on the only turf field in town. It was right after his 16th birthday when the...
Eden Hazard opens door to Real Madrid exit after 3.5-year injury nightmare
It can be hard to truly appreciate greatness in the moment it’s happening. Only after the fact do we often reflect and properly assess what we might have seen or experienced. And when we look back on the past decade of Chelsea Football Club, it becomes increasingly clear just how lucky and privileged we were to witness the best of Eden Hazard.
Robbo Picks Salah as Best Signing He’s Seen at Liverpool
Andy Robertson joined YouTube football podcast Pitch Side for an interview, and he was spitting opinions, including naming Divock Origi as the worst-dressed Liverpool FC player, and Jordan Henderson as best-dressed. He was then asked who the best signing for Liverpool he’s seen since he joined. This is what he...
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
Liverpool Return Date After World Cup Confirmed
Liverpool and the rest of club football have began their six week long hiatus as players go off to fight it out in the World Cup. But now we have some confirmation about just what to expect when they return. Trim your tree, hang your stockings, and get your kits...
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Show Serious Fight In 2-1 Defeat
In this episode, recorded minutes after Fulham’s 2-1 loss, host Russ Goldman gave his initial thoughts on the match, and gave his predictions for the rest of the season. It was a hard way to lose, but Russ might have a different take on this match. You can also...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Bielsa rumours, Coady talks Everton move, Samba linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Read up on the four Blues heading to the World Cup. [RBM]. Everton will be paid a pretty penny for their World Cup bound players. [Liverpool World]. Despite a surprising rumour of a move for former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Everton will...
The moral dilemma of a Sunderland fan ahead of Qatar 2022
Although I would take Sunderland over England every time, I do still enjoy watching the national side and getting stuck into the big international tournaments. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to start though, I’m just not getting the same sense of anticipation this time around – usually by now I cannot wait for the thing to get started, but if anything, I cannot wait for it to be over.
Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start. Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 15
An EFL Championship roundup in the middle of the month? Considering there’s no club footie until December, we may as well have one now:. The Championship is perhaps the most competitive league in the world, and the hardest to predict. The parity within the 24-team league is almost unrivalled and a series of missteps can see a club like Huddersfield go from a potential Premier League team one year to a club looking at League One football the next.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson withdrawal, Calvert-Lewin struggles, Keane linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Check out the tactical analysis from our very own Kevin Dyer in his three takeaways from the weekend match with Bournemouth. [RBM]. Nathan Patterson has pulled out of the Scotland squad who are scheduled to play a friendly against Turkey later this week. No reason was given for his withdrawal. [The Scotsman]
Van Dijk Reaffirms Liverpool Commitment and Looks Forward to the World Cup
With Liverpool underperforming this season, people have tried to figure out what has gone wrong. One of the scapegoats considered earlier in the fall was Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old missed out on the last World Cup with the Netherlands failed to qualify, and it’s possible that Qatar will be his last chance to play in the tournament. Because of this, there have been some who questioned his commitment to Liverpool’s season, suggesting that van Dijk might be more concerned with staying healthy for the World Cup than helping the Reds win.
Coady admits Everton players are nowhere near good enough right now
Conor Coady has something to look forward to for the next few weeks as he goes off to Qatar with the England national team along with his teammate Jordan Pickford, but for the rest of Everton football club, the spectre of a relegation dogfight seems to be looming once again even before the halfway point of the season.
