HOUSTON (AP) — Max Abmas scored 16 points as Oral Roberts beat Texas Southern 82-64 on Tuesday night. Abmas added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-2). DeShang Weaver finished 7 of 9 from the field to add 15 points. Connor Vanover was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO