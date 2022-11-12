Read full article on original website
France have been dealt another injury blow after Christopher Nkunku was ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar.The RB Leipzig forward limped out of training on Tuesday and tests have confirmed he will play no part in the tournament.The World Cup holders were already without Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante due to injury while Raphael Varane is trying to recover from an issue in time to be fit to play.Nkunku had enjoyed a fine first half of the campaign, scoring 12 goals to sit top of the scoring charts in Germany.Didier Deschamps has called up Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement and he will join up with the squad in Doha on Thursday.Kolo Muani has scored eight times since moving to Germany this summer and was preferred to Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. Read More Republicans one seat away from retaking House - follow liveUkraine war: Putin ‘humiliated’ by KhersonBullying of civil servants is ‘a constant’, union boss warns – live
Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Matt Turner is an anomaly in the world of elite athletes. His road to the biggest stage in soccer didn't come on a perfectly-scripted path. It was forged behind the firehouse in Park Ridge on the only turf field in town. It was right after his 16th birthday when the...
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
Fox Sports executive producer David Neal first heard in 2015 that the World Cup was moving to near the holiday season and he thought it would be the biggest lump of coal for the network and soccer supporters
The Hand of God. Zidane's headbutt. Gazza's tears.
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.” The official identified the vessel attacked as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon. That tanker is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.
