Reading’s Reassuringly Middling 2022/23 Season So Far
As far as mid-season finales go, Saturday’s couldn’t have been much better. A 94th-minute own-goal winner at Hull City brought the curtain down on the first portion of Reading’s 2022/23 league campaign. With 46% of our Championship fixtures now done, it’s time for a month-long break while the Qatar World Cup gets underway.
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Garnacho nets last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage
Alejandro Garnacho was the hero as Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup. The Argentinian teenager came off the bench to net a last-gasp winning goal, after Christian Eriksen’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a Dan James equaliser midway through the second.
Sunderland reach the World Cup break after an impressive start to the season!
Finally, we’ve made it. A three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, a break that only a few weeks ago felt quite distant, is here. This pause in league action marks the end of the first half of Sunderland’s return to the Championship, so how are we doing after twenty games of our first season back in the second tier since 2017/2018?
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson withdrawal, Calvert-Lewin struggles, Keane linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Check out the tactical analysis from our very own Kevin Dyer in his three takeaways from the weekend match with Bournemouth. [RBM]. Nathan Patterson has pulled out of the Scotland squad who are scheduled to play a friendly against Turkey later this week. No reason was given for his withdrawal. [The Scotsman]
‘We did the robot all the time’: Mason Mount and Peter Crouch on World Cups past and present
Peter Crouch and Mason Mount are giddily talking about the World Cups that first got them into football when, with the way memory works, thoughts turn to a moment that was a bit more tense.Crouch starts discussing the 82nd minute of his second appearance in the tournament, which was at that point a frustrating 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago. He’d obviously been in poor performances against weaker teams before but the concentration of a World Cup made it something else altogether.“You can feel it in the stadium,” Crouch says. “There’s obviously a tremendous pressure on you.”Mount was a mere...
Eden Hazard opens door to Real Madrid exit after 3.5-year injury nightmare
It can be hard to truly appreciate greatness in the moment it’s happening. Only after the fact do we often reflect and properly assess what we might have seen or experienced. And when we look back on the past decade of Chelsea Football Club, it becomes increasingly clear just how lucky and privileged we were to witness the best of Eden Hazard.
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Slump to a New Low
One of the problems Frank Lampard faced after joining Everton at the end of January, was how to imprint his desired style of play onto his new team. What this would be was made clear very early on: progressive football, an energetic high press, playing out from the back and through the thirds; we all saw the training videos released through the club website where this pattern of play was being emphasised. After some spectacular reverses, most notably away from Goodison Park, this approach would be quietly shelved for the remainder of the campaign in favour of a much more pragmatic set-up, emphasising defensive solidity, sometimes in a back five system. This shift was an acknowledgement that the new boss realised that the players he had available to him were not up to the task of playing the way he’d envisaged.
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
Robbo Picks Salah as Best Signing He’s Seen at Liverpool
Andy Robertson joined YouTube football podcast Pitch Side for an interview, and he was spitting opinions, including naming Divock Origi as the worst-dressed Liverpool FC player, and Jordan Henderson as best-dressed. He was then asked who the best signing for Liverpool he’s seen since he joined. This is what he...
Coady admits Everton players are nowhere near good enough right now
Conor Coady has something to look forward to for the next few weeks as he goes off to Qatar with the England national team along with his teammate Jordan Pickford, but for the rest of Everton football club, the spectre of a relegation dogfight seems to be looming once again even before the halfway point of the season.
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
Van Dijk Reaffirms Liverpool Commitment and Looks Forward to the World Cup
With Liverpool underperforming this season, people have tried to figure out what has gone wrong. One of the scapegoats considered earlier in the fall was Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old missed out on the last World Cup with the Netherlands failed to qualify, and it’s possible that Qatar will be his last chance to play in the tournament. Because of this, there have been some who questioned his commitment to Liverpool’s season, suggesting that van Dijk might be more concerned with staying healthy for the World Cup than helping the Reds win.
RRP: Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland - AMAD Lad strikes again - how far we’ve come & the WC break!
AMAD LAD STRIKES AGAIN - Some talent isn’t he - with an assist for Ellis Simms first goal since returning from injury, to his magnificent strike in the second half… well it was his pitch on the night. PATTO - 22 years old and getting better all the...
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
Liverpool Return Date After World Cup Confirmed
Liverpool and the rest of club football have began their six week long hiatus as players go off to fight it out in the World Cup. But now we have some confirmation about just what to expect when they return. Trim your tree, hang your stockings, and get your kits...
Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer
After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023. That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO...
Liverpool Schedule Lyon and AC Milan Friendlies During World Cup Break
While rest and recovery will be central to the plans for any Liverpool players who aren’t making their way to the winter World Cup that kicks off Sunday, maintaining fitness and match sharpness for when the season resumes in December will also be key. As a result, the club...
Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start. Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in...
How Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester United hero, to burning the club to the ground
If you thought Russell Wilson was the worst signing in recent memory, well, you obviously haven’t kept tabs on what’s happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. A once heralded return to Old Trafford has now become the team’s worst nightmare, and it’s worse than you could ever possibly imagine.
