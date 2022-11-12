Read full article on original website
UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52
LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from 12 points down to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. The Rebels trailed 37-25 about four minutes into the second half before going on an 11-point run. They took the lead for good on Keshon Gilbert’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left. Harkless added another 3 with 7:03 remaining for a 50-44 advantage.
Newton's triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn past Buffalo 84-64. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies. Armoni Foster led the Bulls with 11 points. The Huskies were missing two injured starters and preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble, but the newly acquired veterans in its backcourt brought UConn to life. Newton was an offseason transfer from East Carolina, Calcaterra came by way of San Diego and Alleyne from Virginia Tech.
Dentlinger leads South Dakota St. over St. Bonaventure 66-62
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Led by Matt Dentlinger's 16 points, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 66-62. The Jackrabbits improved to 2-1 with the win and the Bonnies fell to 1-2.
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1980 killings of two people is scheduled to be executed Wednesday in what would be the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the murders of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who was unhappy that Redmond had rejected his offer to take over Redmond’s printing business.
EPA leader listens to water concerns in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the agency is still working on a plan to bring long-term improvements to the water system in Mississippi’s capital city. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late summer after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the city's main water treatment plant. Regan appeared at a meeting Tuesday in Jackson with the EPA assistant administrator for water Radhika Fox and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. About 80% of Jackson’s 150,000 residents are Black, and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. The city faces extensive and costly repairs to the water system.
