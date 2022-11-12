PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1980 killings of two people is scheduled to be executed Wednesday in what would be the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the murders of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who was unhappy that Redmond had rejected his offer to take over Redmond’s printing business.

