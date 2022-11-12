Read full article on original website
Fact-checking Trump's 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy.
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements to tackle global warming
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.” The official identified the vessel attacked as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon. That tanker is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. is “fully engaged” in talks with China at the U.N. climate summit underway in Egypt. Kerry met with China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua Tuesday, a hint of improving relations seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. Beijing put talks on hold three months ago in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.
US declines to comment on reports 'Russian made' missile that struck Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces
A spokesperson with the US National Security Council has declined to comment on reports the "Russian-made missile" that stuck eastern Poland killing two people was fired by Ukrainian forces, trying to intercept a Russian attack.
Putin’s ‘economic asphyxiation’ will blight world for years to come, says Sunak
The impact of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue to blight the world “for years to come”, Rishi Sunak has said.The prime minister accused the Russian president of inflicting “global economic asphyxiation” on countries around the world.And he condemned Putin’s decision to launch a wave of around 80 missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine at a time when world leaders were meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia, describing it as an act of “contempt” for the international community.In a press conference as the Bali summit drew to an end, Mr Sunak said that the Ukraine war...
How to support Human Rights during the Qatar World Cup
Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BRUSSELS — NATO allies are investigating how a Russian-made missile landed in Poland, killing two people close to the country’s eastern border with Ukraine. Ambassadors from the 30 alliance nations gathered in Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks. The missile strike Tuesday deepened international tension over Moscow’s nearly...
Viewers guide to World Cup in Qatar
Just when the sports scene was already humming with the NFL in its midseason, college football going into its final month of the regular season and the NBA and NHL starting up, enter the world’s biggest sporting event to the party. For the first time, the World Cup will...
