Mission Hills, CA

Mission Hills shuts out young St. Augustine team, advances to semifinals

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Ron Gladnick is rebuilding the St. Augustine football program around a talented group of freshmen.

Young players, however, make mistakes.

Friday night at Mission Hills, the young Saints made way too many mistakes, losing a fumble, throwing an interception and shanking a punt, falling to the No. 1-seeded Grizzlies 42-0 in a San Diego Section Division I quarterfinal playoff game.

It was the first home playoff game for Mission Hills since 2019.

The Grizzlies have reached the playoff semifinals every year since 2006 — except for the COVID year.

Mission Hills (8-3), winners of six in a row, advances to play El Camino, a 19-14 winner over Helix, scoring in the final minute of the game.

The Saints, seeded No. 9, see their season finish at 4-8.

“Everyone puts a team together differently,” said Mission Hills Coach Chris Hauser. “St. Augustine is young, and it’s a team that’s a work in progress.

“We were coming off a bye week, and didn’t over-practice. We did more inside work — weights and film — and came out to practice Monday and were rejuvenated.”

The Grizzlies have been Santiago Salas' team, and the senior running back had three short touchdown runs.

The big news for Mission Hills was the connection between quarterback Keaton Smith and receiver Jayden Williams.

Smith completed 13 of 15 passes for 269 yards and three TDs — two to Williams for 23 and 25 yards.

The other went to Ryder Ridill for 37 yards.

Williams caught eight passes for 132 yards.

“Jayden is the real deal,” Smith said. “We were together on the freshmen team, then he got called up to the varsity.

“We’re getting our connection back.”

Asked if it was in the game plan to throw vs. the Saints, Smith said “Not really. But the defense was playing off, we saw the coverage they were in, and took advantage of it.”

Smith and Williams are juniors. So the best, they feel, is yet to come.

“We’ve had some good games, but Santiago Salas has been carrying the offense,” Williams said. “The bye week was really good for us, allowed us to work on some of the detail things.”

Leading 7-0 Mission Hills got a huge break when Jonathon Class broke through and sacked Saints freshman quarterback Brady Palmer.

Class spun Palmer around, the ball came loose and Mission Hills’ Henry Davis jumped on it after a 33-yard loss.

Mission Hills scored three plays later.

The Grizzlies forced a Saints punt on the next series, but the punt went just 3 yards near midfield.

Two Smith passes later, Mission Hills scored again, this time on a 23-yard pass from Smith to Williams.

The Saints stubbed their toe on the next series when Palmer was intercepted by Brandon Worsley.

This time it took the Grizzlies seven plays to score with Salas scoring from a yard out, his third score of the first half.

Salas had just 13 carries for 59 yards and the three scores.

The Mission Hills defense held St. Augustine to 32 yards rushing on 27 carries and 90 yards passing.

Late in the game, the Saints moved the ball to the Mission Hills 2, but Rohan Bedi stopped the attempt for a loss on the game’s final play.

Mission Hills 42, St. Augustine 0

St. Augustine 0 0 0 0 — 0

Mission Hills 7 21 14 0 — 0

MH Salas 1 run (Reyes kick)

MH Salas 5 run (Reyes kick)

MH — Williams 23 pass from Smith (Reyes kick)

MH Salas 1 run (Reyes kick)

MH Williams 25 pass from Smith (Reyes kick)

MH — Worsley 37 pass from Smith (Reyes kick)

