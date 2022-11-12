Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri
There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther
The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
Columbia Missourian
‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top
Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Tennessee versus Mizzou preview from Beale Street
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 18th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers are on the road! Chase, Jack, and Kenny are in Memphis, TN. for a class trip and then heading to Knoxville to cover the game. Instead of filming early, the show is filmed from Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Kyle joins the show at two points via zoom to share his thoughts on the game and preview his Tiger Kickoff feature on Blake Baker. Throughout the show, Tennessee is discussed and how they still are a touch test despite last week's loss to Georgia. Missouri's offense is discussed and how the writers' think the ground game will look Saturday. Finally, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles for this week that can be found on the Missourian's website! The show was filmed this week by Missouri J-school student Peter Kamp. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
Columbia Missourian
Cook focused on Tennessee, not job status
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has a one-eared headset, so he can hear the crowd at Memorial Stadium occasionally offer advice regarding the quarterback position. “I’m not deaf out there,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball enters homestretch with home match against LSU
Missouri volleyball has a chance to double its Southeastern Conference win total Saturday. A victory against LSU would snap a five-match losing streak and give Missouri momentum going into the final stretch of the regular season.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri State
Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri State. Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops faces quick turnaround against Lindenwood
Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to improve their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can...
Columbia Missourian
Carter leads MU men's basketball past Penn
Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.
Columbia Missourian
Gomillion, MU men's basketball limit Dingle in win over Penn
With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Columbia Missourian
Fading fantasies
Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
Columbia Missourian
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
Columbia Missourian
Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final
Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
