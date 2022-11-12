The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 578 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 39 citations, 34 warnings and no arrests. On 11/7/22, at approximately 8:17 AM, officers responded to Carson Ave regarding stray animals. On 11/7/22, at approximately 3:13 PM, officers responded to Purple Sandpiper...

