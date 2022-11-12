Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Ware scores 16 points, Oregon wallops Montana State, 81-51
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State 81-51 on Tuesday night. The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in...
Youth is served for Newark teams, Sheridan girls in Foundation games
NEWARK ― It's doubtful Newark boys basketball fans had heard much about freshman Ty Gilbert or sophomore Braylon Morris. Ditto for Newark girls fans when it comes to sophomore Cadi Gordon or freshman Alaina Hann. ...
WTOP
The Commanders’ third-down offense was magnificent against the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — It’s entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you’re done reading this sentence. Washington’s offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night’s matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
WTOP
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
WTOP
Mike Thibault retiring as head coach of Mystics, son Eric Thibault to take over
Mike Thibault retiring as head coach of Mystics, son Eric to take over originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Mike Thibault is retiring as head coach of the Washington Mystics, the team announced on Tuesday. Thibault will maintain his role as general manager and decision-maker as his son Eric Thibault will take over as head coach.
WTOP
Capitals knocked down early and never recover in 6-3 loss to Lightning
Caps knocked down early, never recover in loss to Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two days after the Capitals blew out the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1, it was Tampa Bay’s turn to issue a beatdown on its home ice as Washington fell 6-3 Sunday night. It...
