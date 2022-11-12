Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Related
WTOP
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican...
WTOP
Season’s first flakes expected in DC’s western suburbs
Just as the growing season ends along Interstate 95 from Monday morning’s sub-freezing temperatures, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeves on Tuesday. Low pressure pushing across the southern Plains will sweep into the D.C area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. While the storm will be all rain for the Washington area, it’ll be a different story along and west of the Blue Ridge, where cold air will hang on as the moisture pushes into the region.
WTOP
Foggy start gives way to sunny, warmer Wednesday for DC area
It was a cold, rainy and dreary night for the D.C. area, and if you’re in the far west suburbs, a snowy one on Tuesday. But when the fog lifts, Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer. Here’s what you need to know. Expect patchy fog before...
WTOP
Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials to regulate businesses and set environmental and public health rules, rebuking the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature again after affirming abortion rights this summer. The Associated Press called the...
WTOP
Footage of Md. road rage shooting released
Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
Comments / 0