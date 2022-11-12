ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Droughts, rising sea levels, Cuba's agriculture under threat

By Megan Janetsky
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ePWZ_0j8DnCgJ00

Yordán Díaz Gonzales pulled weeds from his fields with a tractor until Cuba's summer rainy season turned them into foot-deep red mud.

Now it takes five farmhands to tend to Díaz’s crop. That shrinks Diaz’s profit margin and lowers Cuba‘s agricultural productivity, already burdened by a U.S. embargo and an unproductive state-controlled economy.

Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change. The rainy season, already an obstacle, has gotten longer and wetter.

“We’re producing a lot less because of the weather,” said Diaz, a 38-year-old father of two. "We’re going to have to adapt to eating less because with every crop, we harvest less.”

Diaz used to produce black beans, a staple of the Cuban diet and his most profitable crop. His black-bean production has dropped 70%, which he attributes to climate change. A month after Hurricane Ian hit Cuba, Diaz was farming malanga root, a Cuban staple that is more resilient to climate change, but less profitable than beans.

“We’re just living in the present,” Diaz said. “My future doesn’t look very good.”

Diaz used to buy supplies a year or two ahead of needing them but his earnings are so unpredictable now that he buys his supplies right before the harvest.

Agriculture has long been a relative bright spot in Cuba's struggling economy. The socialist government has had a relatively liberal hand with food producers, allowing them to pursue their economic interests more openly than others in Cuba.

Cuba has ample sun, water and soil, the basic ingredients needed to grow plants and feed animals. By changing the way nature functions in the Caribbean, however, climate change is tinkering with the raw elements of productivity.

When Ian hit Batabanó, about an hour south of Havana, it flooded fisherman Orbelis Silega’s home and destroyed his fridge and TV. He was already struggling due to reduced fish stocks.

“The house was halfway full of water,” said Silega, 54. “Everything was underwater.”

Cubans are leaving the island in the highest numbers in decades.

American authorities encountered nearly 221,000 Cubans on the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022. It was a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

As with everything in Cuba, the outflow is being driven by a complex mix of domestic management of politics and the economy, and relations with the U.S. and other countries.

A part of what's driving the flow is climate change, which cost Cuba $65.85 billion in gross domestic product between 1990 and 2014 alone, 9% of its total GDP, according to Dartmouth College.

“Caribbean economies, tourism, agriculture and fishing, are at the forefront” of climate change, said Donovan Campbell, a climate-change expert at Jamaica’s University of the West Indies.

The $2 to $3 that farm hand Romelio Acosta earns for 10 hours of work isn’t enough to pay his expenses.

“Right now there’s no money and there’s no food,” said Acosta, 77. ”Everything is more expensive than people’s salaries can pay for.”

A Category 3 hurricane, Ian ravaged western Cuba at the end of September, killing three people, destroying 14,000 homes, damaging the power network and destroying Cuba’s most-valued tobacco fields.

Cuba was already in one of its worst economic, political and energy crises in decades, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war with Ukraine, among other factors.

Cuba had said that it would get nearly a quarter of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. But so far the country gets little more than 5% of its energy from renewables and still depends on oil from allies Venezuela and Russia.

The U.S. trade embargo “impedes us from accessing the resources we could have that would make it possible for us to recover from these events as quickly as possible,” said Adianez Taboada, vice minister of Cuba’s Science, Technology and Environmental Ministry.

Around Batabanó, the coastal town hit by Ian, mattresses soaked by the storm still hang on the wobbly wooden houses.

“You try to salvage what you can,” Silega, the fisherman, said.

Life was already hard for him due largely to climate change, he said. Rising global temperatures ravage coral reefs, key marine ecosystems.

“This town without fish is nothing,” Silega said. “The best fish, the ones that still appear, you have to go much further to find them.”

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environmen t

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical development possible in Atlantic near southeastern US coast

A stormy weather pattern off the southeastern coast of the United States could allow the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to form next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even if a tropical system doesn’t take shape, rough seas and drenching rain will be ongoing concerns for residents in some coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Poland missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian projectile, US officials say

A missile that hit Poland on Tuesday evening was fired by Ukrainian forces in their attempts to shoot down an incoming Russian projectile, US officials have been quoted as saying.Three US officials, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces during the Russian bombardment on energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Polish officials said earlier that a “Russian-made missile” landed in a grain store in Przewodow, Lublin, about 6 km from the border with Ukraine.Ukraine continues to maintain stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including...
The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
People

2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing. On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today. Lisa, which was downgraded...
AccuWeather

New tropical threat on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida

While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
The Independent

G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy.The summit's closing declaration was noteworthy in highlighting the war given the divisions among the group, which includes not only Russia itself but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. Still, it acknowledged “there were other views and different assessments” and stated that the G-20 is “not...
Tampa Bay Times

Flying on private jets undermines the point of a climate summit | Letters

Biden urges leaders to put focus on climate change at summit | Nov. 12. Let me see if I got this right. President Joe Biden and many world leaders are flying their fancy jets to Egypt and Southeast Asia to discuss climate change and how to reduce global warming caused by excessive use of fossil fuel. Can you say oxymoronic? Here’s a thought, how’s about a Zoom meeting?
FLORIDA STATE
FodorsTravel

This Florida Park Is Unlike Anything Found Across the United States

A walk through this park gives you a taste of the world's produce. As the tram slowed to a stop, we soon spotted what appeared to be neon green pickles hanging from trees in bunches. Below, a smattering of these curiosities lay strewn across the ground. With a friendly nudge from our guide, each of us picked one up, bit in, and puckered up as the sudden burst of sour tickled our taste buds.
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy