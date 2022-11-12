Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Status of Evers’ appointees up in the air as he enters second term
At a campaign stop in Reedsburg in October, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) warned that if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers were reelected, it would be hard for him and Senate Republicans to stop the “liberal takeover” of Wisconsin’s agencies and boards. Through Evers’ first term, two...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Report finds hospital charity care declined, medical debt rose in 2021
Hospital charity care declined in 2021 while medical debt increased, according to figures from a hospital trade association. A Wisconsin Hospital Association executive says hospitals are already trying their best to provide relief for patients who can’t afford their health care bills. An advocacy group for low- and moderate-income patients, however, argues that hospitals could do much more.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads
RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
Comments / 0