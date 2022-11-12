Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Huskies Set For NCAA Midwest Regional
HOUGHTON, Mich. – The 2022 postseason rolls on for the Michigan Tech cross country squads as the Huskies take on the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning (Nov. 19) at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The men will...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Tremper’s Brewster, Lake Geneva Badger enjoy top-10 finishes
Both the Lake Geneva Badger swim team, which features three standouts from Central High School, and Tremper’s Teiya Brewster landed inside the top 10 at the WIAA Girls Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium. The Badgers placed eighth as a team, and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Cooks Named to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll
NEW YORK – Seton Hall graduate student Sidney Cooks (Kenosha, Wis.) was named to the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. Cooks had a massive week, both offensively and defensively, for the Pirates as they opened the 2022-23 season. Her 22.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game led The Hall and she recorded double-doubles in both contests. On Monday, Cooks filled the box score with 16 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in a 34-point win against Saint Peter’s. On Friday, Cooks erupted for a game-high 29 points on 12-for-19 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and three steals in a road victory at Rutgers.
marquettewire.org
BONEBRAKE: Marquette Athletics must recite land and water acknowledgement before games
Before every Marquette game, the familiar sights and sounds of ACDC’s “Thunderstruck” blaring through the speakers and gold and blue everywhere you turn is nothing out of the ordinary. One thing missing from these pregame rituals is the land and water acknowledgment. Currently, Marquette’s land and water...
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
CBS 58
First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected.
NOW: First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Pabst Around Milwaukee: Illustrated map details vast reach of Captain Frederick Pabst beyond his brewery
The Pabst Mansion, the historic 1892 home of Captain Frederick Pabst and his family, recently released the beautifully illustrated map “Pabst Around Milwaukee” to share the extent of what had been the Beer Baron’s enterprises across the County. The idea behind the “Pabst Around Milwaukee” map was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Disturbed returning to Milwaukee for HOG Fest after playing Summerfest
After co-headlining Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater this year — where they played a passionate show for a mostly empty venue — hard rockers Disturbed have made return trip plans to Milwaukee. This time, the band will be headlining Hog Fest 2023, put on by local hard...
Milwaukee voter turnout dips to lowest level in a midterm since 2010
Fewer city of Milwaukee voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election than in any midterm in more than a decade. New data shows 62.8 percent of the city’s registered voters participated.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A generational opportunity: Design plans unveiled for extension of Milwaukee’s Harbor District Riverwalk
As economic development and progress continues to spur throughout the Harbor District, the Department of City Development (DCD) unveiled on November 4 the proposed design renderings for the Riverwalk extension planned for the growing neighborhood. The Harbor District Riverwalk is a redevelopment project located south of Harbor View Plaza in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit returns with advice for men
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. “What we’re doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we’re trying to empower people,” said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Double shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac, 2 women wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac that landed two women in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 14. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Racine...
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
