NEW YORK – Seton Hall graduate student Sidney Cooks (Kenosha, Wis.) was named to the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. Cooks had a massive week, both offensively and defensively, for the Pirates as they opened the 2022-23 season. Her 22.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game led The Hall and she recorded double-doubles in both contests. On Monday, Cooks filled the box score with 16 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in a 34-point win against Saint Peter’s. On Friday, Cooks erupted for a game-high 29 points on 12-for-19 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and three steals in a road victory at Rutgers.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO