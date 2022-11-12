ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Brandon Williams wins 22nd Congressional District seat

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, the results were leaning blue for quite a while until — after a brief technical difficulty — data from Oneida County was accurately reported. Just after 10 pm on election night, it...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County

151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Sewer challenges may derail townhome project

TOWN OF MANLIUS – A proposal by Brolex Properties to build 46 townhomes off Strawmount Trail adjacent to the Megnin Farms subdivision may be derailed because of sewer issues in Chittenango. On Monday, Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin met with the members of the Manlius Planning Board to ask...
MANLIUS, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY

