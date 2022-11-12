Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Brandon Williams wins 22nd Congressional District seat
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, the results were leaning blue for quite a while until — after a brief technical difficulty — data from Oneida County was accurately reported. Just after 10 pm on election night, it...
Toby Shelley, leading in sheriff’s race, says he will take salary and pension if elected
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley - who is likely to be the next Onondaga County sheriff - said this week he will continue to collect his public pension while receiving his salary as sheriff if elected. Eventually, however, he says he will donate his pension to charity. Shelley holds...
wskg.org
Amid budget vote, Ithaca mayor, city attorney say city employees caused ‘obscene spectacle’ at Common Council meeting
Before approving Ithaca’s 2023 budget, Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis joined city attorney Ari Levine to condemn some of the comments made by city employees, alderpersons and community members during a Common Council meeting earlier this month. During the Council’s Nov. 2 meeting, city employees packed City Hall to express...
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
cnycentral.com
Community group says temporary halt on I-81 project means concerns are being heard
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland is part of the Renew 81 For All Group, which includes former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler as well as the Towns of Dewitt, Salina and Tully. A State Supreme Court judge decided to side for now with the group after...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County
151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
Fonda man accused of knifing victim during fight
A Fonda man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after he allegedly cut someone with a knife during a domestic dispute.
whcuradio.com
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight
Cleveland, N.Y. — A 6-year-old girl reported missing in Oswego County Monday night was found in good health, a State Police spokesperson said. Around 10:07 p.m. the girl was reported missing from a home on Center Street in the village of Cleveland, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said Monday night.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
Sewer challenges may derail townhome project
TOWN OF MANLIUS – A proposal by Brolex Properties to build 46 townhomes off Strawmount Trail adjacent to the Megnin Farms subdivision may be derailed because of sewer issues in Chittenango. On Monday, Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin met with the members of the Manlius Planning Board to ask...
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
Comments / 0