UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. "The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim's ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship," the Utica Police Department said. "As the conversation was ongoing,

UTICA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO