AFP

Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers

Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
The Independent

Putin’s ‘economic asphyxiation’ will blight world for years to come, says Sunak

The impact of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue to blight the world “for years to come”, Rishi Sunak has said.The prime minister accused the Russian president of inflicting “global economic asphyxiation” on countries around the world.And he condemned Putin’s decision to launch a wave of around 80 missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine at a time when world leaders were meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia, describing it as an act of “contempt” for the international community.In a press conference as the Bali summit drew to an end, Mr Sunak said that the Ukraine war...
The Associated Press

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

BRUSSELS — NATO allies are investigating how a Russian-made missile landed in Poland, killing two people close to the country’s eastern border with Ukraine. Ambassadors from the 30 alliance nations gathered in Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks. The missile strike Tuesday deepened international tension over Moscow’s nearly...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. is “fully engaged” in talks with China at the U.N. climate summit underway in Egypt. Kerry met with China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua Tuesday, a hint of improving relations seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. Beijing put talks on hold three months ago in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.
The Guardian

Howard’s heroics to dos a cero: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked

The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.

