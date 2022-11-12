Los Alamitos runs over Long Beach Poly to win Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game 52-42

Senior tailback Damian Henderson had 228 yards and three touchdowns after three quarters. He finished with four scores.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Coming into Friday night’s Division 1 Southern Section playoff quarterfinal, Long Beach Poly had shutout its last five opponents.

Someone forgot to tell Los Alamitos.

The Griffins exploded on offense to win the titanic public-school playoff clash 52-42, handing the Jackrabbits their first loss of the season.

Los Alamitos led by three scores for most of the fourth quarter.

The majority of Los Al’s offensive production came on the ground. Senior tailback Damian Henderson, a Colorado State commit, had 228 yards and three touchdowns in the first three quarters. He finished with four scores.

“I think Damian is the best in the country,” Los Alamitos associate head coach Bruce Bible said. “He’s for sure the best in California in my opinion. The level of competition that he plays week-in and week-out separates him from the other guys.”

Los Alamitos will play at No. 1 Mater Dei in the semifinals next Friday. Before the year started, Bible said his team’s goal was to get to the final four. Now he has his eyes on a bigger prize.

“The mission’s accomplished, but we’re not done yet,” Bible said. “We feel like we can get to the last two now.”

When asked about his team's chances of pulling off a semifinal upset, Los Alamitos head coach Ray Fenton said: “We’ll look at film tomorrow and we’ll see how it goes.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Long Beach Poly scored first on Friday after senior linebacker Ikenasio Mikaele intercepted USC commit Malachi Nelson on a third-down pass and returned it to the Griffins’ 8-yard line. The turnover set up a 4-yard TD pass from Poly quarterback Darius Curry to Jadyn Robinson on third-and-goal.

Los Alamitos scored its first touchdown on its next possession courtesy of a 4-yard run from Henderson. The Griffins faced a fourth-and-4 at the Poly 9-yard line, but the Jackrabbits jumped offsides to give Los Al a first down. Los Al missed the PAT after the touchdown to trail 7-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Long Beach Poly sophomore Kamarie Smith picked up a Los Al squib kick and returned it for a touchdown to give the Jackrabbits a 14-6 advantage with 6:26 to go in the first quarter.

From there, Los Alamitos scored the next three touchdowns. First, USC commit Makai Lemon caught a slant from Nelson for a 10-yard TD. Then, Sinn Brennan broke the plane from 4 yards out to give the Griffins a 21-14 edge before Henderson scored a 33-yard touchdown to extend the Los Alamitos lead to 27-14.

Poly would end up responding, but those three touchdowns put Los Alamitos in the driver’s seat, a position they never relinquished.

Poly answered the second Henderson touchdown with a 40-yard TD pass from Curry to Luke Buggs before Lemon added his second score on a short pass from Nelson that he took 17 yards to the end zone.

That touchdown came with 6:58 left in the second quarter and gave Los Alamitos a 33-21 lead.

Poly scored the last touchdown of the half when Curry hit Robinson on a crossing route after facing an all out blitz. Robinson managed to find the end zone from 81 yards out up the right sideline.

At the break, Los Alamitos led 33-28.

In the second half, Los Alamitos forced Poly to turn the ball over on downs on its first possession. After Los Alamitos took over, Henderson scored a 45-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to extend the Griffins' lead to 39-28.

With 10:06 to play in the fourth quarter, Los Al sophomore Anthony League put the game away with a 44-yard touchdown, which gave the Griffins a 45-28 lead. From there, Poly never managed to cut its deficit to one score.

“The score doesn’t reflect it, but I thought our defense played well and of course our offense always plays well,” Fenton said.

(All photos by Heston Quan)