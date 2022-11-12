ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rolltide.com

Alabama Men and Women Earn NCAA Cross Country Championship Berths

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A day after the Alabama women earned an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships by winning the NCAA South Regional Championships, the Crimson Tide men garnered an at-large bid Saturday. It marked the third time in program history that both the men and the women advanced to the national championships in the same year and the second season in a row.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Softball Adds NJCAA All-American Kendal Clark to Signing Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sophomore utility player Kendal Clark signed her national letter of intent to join Alabama Softball for the 2024 season, as she heads into her second and final season at Des Moines Area Community College this spring. Clark earned First Team NJCAA All-America honors as a freshman...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
rolltide.com

Alabama Volleyball Falls to South Carolina Friday in Three Sets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell to South Carolina in three sets Friday night in Foster Auditorium by set scores of 28-30, 21-25 and 19-25. Alabama (8-17, 2-11 SEC) surged ahead early in the opening set, posting an 11-3 advantage as South Carolina (12-12, 6-8 SEC) spent both its timeouts in the process. The Gamecocks started to close the gap in the middle of the frame, as a 5-1 run drew the visitors within five at 18-13 and the Tide called its first timeout. The lead continued to decrease, down to 20-18 at Alabama's second timeout, and South Carolina soon took its first lead at 22-21. The teams would combine for six set points before the Gamecocks ended it at 30-28.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gojsutigers.com

Football Wins SWAC East Title, To Host SWAC Championship Game On Dec. 3

Box Score MOBILE, Ala. – The Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 27-13 Saturday in the Gulf Coast Challenge to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division crown for the second straight year. Jackson State (10-0 overall, 7-0 SWAC) will host the Cricket SWAC Championship Game for the second...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State to face Tulsa

Tulsa, OKLA. - The Jackson State men's basketball team returns to action at Tulsa Saturday Afternoon. Watch :https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=b8941029-ae85-43ee-b82c-14ac49c47bce. Stats: https://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tuls. Listen:https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/university-of-tulsa:oas-1057/content/utulsa:allaccess-Live-6079. JSU (0-1) is coming off a 65 -56 loss at Abilene Christian this past Monday at the Moody Coliseum. The Tigers had two players score in double figures, led...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Simpson County Teams Showing UP & Showing Out

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee, Mendenhall, and Simpson Academy continue to move forward in the climb toward State Championships!. Magee Hosted Jefferson County. The Trojans...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming

Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

New operators begin work at Jackson water plants

JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
JACKSON, MS

