rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women's tennis team advanced two players to the finals at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Loudmilla Bencheikh defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Klara Milicevic won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard. Ola Pitak...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men and Women Earn NCAA Cross Country Championship Berths
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A day after the Alabama women earned an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships by winning the NCAA South Regional Championships, the Crimson Tide men garnered an at-large bid Saturday. It marked the third time in program history that both the men and the women advanced to the national championships in the same year and the second season in a row.
WAPT
Planning... Preparing... Waiting. Jackson Metro star signs with MSU MBB after 5 years of moves
Play high school ball. Get recruited. Sign. It's three simple steps that are anything but simple. Jackson native and Mississippi State basketball commit Lerenzo "Trey" Fort knows this better than anyone. "I wanted to better myself in a different way," Trey said. Trey won a state championship with MRA in...
rolltide.com
Alabama Softball Adds NJCAA All-American Kendal Clark to Signing Class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sophomore utility player Kendal Clark signed her national letter of intent to join Alabama Softball for the 2024 season, as she heads into her second and final season at Des Moines Area Community College this spring. Clark earned First Team NJCAA All-America honors as a freshman...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Golf Announces Two Signees During the Early Signing Period
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Prep standouts Harriet Lockley and Kaitlyn Schroeder have both inked their National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the University of Alabama, women's golf head coach Mic Potter announced. The duo come to the Capstone boasting numerous accolades and both are expected to make...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
cuindependent.com
Women’s basketball continues winning streak with big victory against Jackson State
The Colorado Women’s Basketball team put on a show this Saturday, Nov. 12, at the CU Events Center with four quarters of intense and excellent play. The Buffs faced the Jackson State Tigers for their third home game this season and remained undefeated. Although the Buffs beat the Tigers...
rolltide.com
Alabama Volleyball Falls to South Carolina Friday in Three Sets
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell to South Carolina in three sets Friday night in Foster Auditorium by set scores of 28-30, 21-25 and 19-25. Alabama (8-17, 2-11 SEC) surged ahead early in the opening set, posting an 11-3 advantage as South Carolina (12-12, 6-8 SEC) spent both its timeouts in the process. The Gamecocks started to close the gap in the middle of the frame, as a 5-1 run drew the visitors within five at 18-13 and the Tide called its first timeout. The lead continued to decrease, down to 20-18 at Alabama's second timeout, and South Carolina soon took its first lead at 22-21. The teams would combine for six set points before the Gamecocks ended it at 30-28.
gojsutigers.com
Football Wins SWAC East Title, To Host SWAC Championship Game On Dec. 3
Box Score MOBILE, Ala. – The Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 27-13 Saturday in the Gulf Coast Challenge to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division crown for the second straight year. Jackson State (10-0 overall, 7-0 SWAC) will host the Cricket SWAC Championship Game for the second...
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State to face Tulsa
Tulsa, OKLA. - The Jackson State men's basketball team returns to action at Tulsa Saturday Afternoon. Watch :https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=b8941029-ae85-43ee-b82c-14ac49c47bce. Stats: https://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tuls. Listen:https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/university-of-tulsa:oas-1057/content/utulsa:allaccess-Live-6079. JSU (0-1) is coming off a 65 -56 loss at Abilene Christian this past Monday at the Moody Coliseum. The Tigers had two players score in double figures, led...
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
mageenews.com
Simpson County Teams Showing UP & Showing Out
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee, Mendenhall, and Simpson Academy continue to move forward in the climb toward State Championships!. Magee Hosted Jefferson County. The Trojans...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi baker with Vicksburg ties to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker with local ties will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Vicksburgers might remember Beth Hennington from her days as a marketing representative for The Vicksburg Post, but she’s made a sweet career change in the years since.
Neshoba Democrat
Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming
Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
WTOK-TV
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred after a Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a black male was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. The shooting in...
WAPT
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
