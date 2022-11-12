Read full article on original website
BBC
Millions to receive latest cost-of-living payment
Eight million people on low incomes who receive certain benefits will start getting the second instalment of a targeted cost-of-living payment. The £324 payment would be made directly into bank accounts between now and 23 November, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said. Those who qualify via tax...
Nurses ‘worried about feeding families and paying rent’ as strike action gets go-ahead
Nurses have said they fear not having enough money to feed their families or pay their rent, as unprecedented strike action was given the go-ahead. NHS workers who voted in favour of the walkout told The Independent said nurses are being forced out of the profession over pay and working conditions. One said she had recently handed her notice in over understaffing, while another said nurses could not keep doing their jobs if they cannot pay for essentials. It came as nurses across the UK voted in favour of going on strike in the first nationwide statutory ballot...
BBC
Cost of living: Expanded energy bill discount scheme under way
Households are starting to receive a larger rebate on their energy bill under the Warm Home Discount scheme but concerns remain for those missing out. The rebate was frozen at £140 for nearly a decade, but this winter it has increased to £150 and will be discounted automatically from bills.
BBC
Cost of living: Ombersley family gets £12k electricity bill
A family has been left shocked by an estimated annual electricity bill of £12,755. Since the news Ian Clarke said he had been "religiously" going around their home in Ombserley, Worcestershire, and switching off the lights after his five daughters. His wife Kate, a part-time carer, said the bill...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Simple freezer hack to save you money on your energy bills
Freezers are probably one of the last places we think to look when it comes to searching for a household chore to add to our lists - not that we're looking. However, defrosting the freezer is an important step in keeping the appliance funning smoothly. As it happens, completing this...
BBC
Council pledges £4m to buy homes for Ukrainian refugees
Plans to spend £4m buying houses for Ukrainian refugees in Wiltshire might not be enough, given how many people could need help, a council is told. Wiltshire Council said it was using government cash in an "innovative way" to stop refugees living on the streets. It acted after fears...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
NHS staff ‘are quitting to work in Tesco because it pays better’ union chief warns
Vital NHS and education workers are quitting to take better-paid jobs in supermarkets, a union boss has claimed.Christina McAnea, who represents 1.3 million Unison members, says pay and conditions were pushing staff to take less stressful work for higher wages.“I was on a TV programme recently with the chairman of Tesco [John Allan] and he was actually apologising for the fact that his company, his shops, are taking on ex-NHS workers because people are leaving the NHS to go and work there because they can get more money,” she told Committee Corridor, the podcast from House of Commons select...
Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
BBC
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
Take care with energy use but support will continue, says Sunak
Prime minister also urges City to curtail bonuses and says he is keen to reduce reliance on food banks
‘Staggering’ 4 million children in families on Universal Credit in August – DWP
More than four million children are living in families which receive Universal Credit, latest figures suggest.Some 4,030,796 children were living in households receiving the benefit as of August, according to data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).This is up from 3,906,325 children in May.Overall, the number of children living in families which get Universal Credit has risen by 250,000 in six months, between February and August this year.Campaigners sounded the alarm ahead of Thursday’s budget, calling for immediate, targeted action to protect the poorest households from the soaring cost-of-living.We are now deeply concerned about the risk to children’s...
BBC
Newcastle mental health charity overwhelmed by demand
A mental health charity has paused new referrals until January because of a huge rise in requests for help. Recovery College Collective (ReCoCo) said rising demand in the last six months was largely due to longer NHS mental health services waiting times. People with mental health issues had increased after...
Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘very difficult choices’ ahead as UK moves towards recession
Jeremy Hunt has warned that there may be “difficult choices” ahead after the UK economy shrank, in what could be the start of the longest recession on record.Britain’s economy declined 0.2 per cent from July to September, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.When asked if a “winter of discontent” was coming, with nurses and civil servants set to strike, the chancellor said that tackling inflation was a priority.“There are going to be some very difficult choices. I’ve used the word ‘eyewatering’ before, and that’s the truth,” Mr Hunt told Sky News.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsAutumn Budget: What ‘difficult decisions’ is the chancellor considering?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
BBC
King gives up to £600 to staff to help with cost of living crisis
The King's staff are set to receive a bonus payment of up to £600 to help them with the cost of living crisis. The Sun newspaper reported that the bonuses - to be paid on top of this month's salary to workers including cleaners - would amount to tens of thousands of pounds and would partially come from the King's private income.
ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts
Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link. The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.
