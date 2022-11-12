Read full article on original website
Related
Four rare electric cranes receive Grade II listing in Bristol
Four rare electric cranes in Bristol have been given a Grade II listing.The cranes, erected in 1951 at Prince’s Wharf in Bristol and used to handle cargo, are the only group of Stothert and Pitt travelling cranes known to be in working order.They remained in usage until the last trading ship off-loaded timber at the wharf in November 1974. The docks finally closed for good in 1977.Their commanding presence attracts visitors to the harbourside and reminds people of how Bristol grew to be a major trading portRebecca Barrett, Historic EnglandDuring its heyday a twice-weekly service ran between the Prince’s Wharf...
BBC
Former para finds love and becomes dad on walking tour of UK
A former paratrooper who set out to walk the entire coastline of the UK to raise money for charity has found love and become a father in the process. Chris Walker left Wales in 2016 and is currently in Studland, Dorset, where he and his partner Kate Barron have been spending time with their son Magnus and dog Jet.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Land Rover found floating on its side in West Midlands canal
A Land Rover has been found floating on its side in a West Midlands canal.The black motor, believed to be worth around £64,000, was spotted in the New Main Line Canal in Tipton on Sunday (13 November).Mystery surrounds how the vehicle came to enter the water but the Canal & River Trust said there were no reported injuries and work is underway to remove it by crane.Footage shows the Land Rover partially submerged in water following the incident.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Hunt recognises cost of Brexit to the UK economyRussia committed war crimes in occupation of Kherson, says Volodymyr ZelenskyBanner protesting Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance flown over jungle
BBC
Remembrance parades return to West Midlands post-pandemic
Remembrance Sunday parades will return to the West Midlands on Sunday for the first time since before the pandemic. More than 200 veterans, serving military personnel and cadets will take part at the Wolverhampton event, the city's council said. The RAF Cosford pipe band will lead the parade and thousands...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC
Missing dog: Jack Russell jumps out of car window on Severn bridge
A dog owner is appealing for help to find her missing Jack Russell who managed to open a car window and jump out in queuing motorway traffic. Louise Boss did not immediately realise Mouser had got free while on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn between Wales and England.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus. It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle. The woman is also being treated for serious...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
lonelyplanet.com
4 days to learn in Manchester
Instead of breezing through Manchester's charms in one day, why not spend a long weekend learning more about the city and the surrounding area. Jemima Forbes maps out an extended four-day itinerary through the city's creative, culinary and archeological gems. I’m a full-time travel writer and part-time explorer. While I’ve...
BBC
London's most dangerous cycling junctions named in UK Parliament
London's most dangerous junctions have been named in Parliament, in a bid to make roads safer for cyclists. Holborn, King's Cross and Shoreditch were the most dangerous out of 22 that needed "urgent action", the London Cycling Campaign (LCC) found. Across the junctions, 47 people have been killed in the...
Comments / 0