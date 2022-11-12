A Land Rover has been found floating on its side in a West Midlands canal.The black motor, believed to be worth around £64,000, was spotted in the New Main Line Canal in Tipton on Sunday (13 November).Mystery surrounds how the vehicle came to enter the water but the Canal & River Trust said there were no reported injuries and work is underway to remove it by crane.Footage shows the Land Rover partially submerged in water following the incident.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Hunt recognises cost of Brexit to the UK economyRussia committed war crimes in occupation of Kherson, says Volodymyr ZelenskyBanner protesting Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance flown over jungle

15 HOURS AGO