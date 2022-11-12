Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
jackcentral.org
NAU surpasses the century mark, thrashes Benedictine Mesa 105-49
NAU surpasses the century mark, thrashes Benedictine Mesa 105-49 .@NAUBasketball put on an offensive clinic versus @BenUMBB the Lumberjacks’ home opener. Carson Towt (@CarsonTowt) finished with an 18-point 14-rebound double-double.
jackcentral.org
NAU wins home opener over UCSD 86-54
@NAU_WBB won its first home match of the season, beating @UCSDwbb 86-54 on Sunday.
247Sports
Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense
USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
jackcentral.org
NAU volleyball beats Idaho State on Senior Night
It was all smiles on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the NAU women’s volleyball team took home their final home game of the season. Pushing the game against Idaho State to five sets, the team pulled together for the final set and won it all. For senior night in Flagstaff, it seems like a good way to end. The final scores were 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-4.
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates
A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
‘A cruel and senseless crime’: Orange County man killed after Tinder date in Colombia
An Orange County family is in mourning and hoping the public can help them bring back the body of their brother, who was killed in an apparent robbery in Colombia on Thursday.
foxla.com
LAPD announces arrest of one of its own detectives
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to buy a silencer online, authorities announced. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the Gang and Narcotics Division, attempted to purchase the silencer in April 2021, which classifies as a felony. An investigation ensued, resulting in Walden's recent arrest.
