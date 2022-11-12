Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announces FY22 Arts Fund of Kalamazoo County round 1 grant awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has announced the Arts Fund of Greater Kalamazoo Round 1 grant recipients. Nine grants totaling $40,000 were awarded by the Council. Those receiving grants were: Wellspring/Cori Wells Dancers; Kalamazoo Bach Festival; Kalamazoo Poetry Festival; Crescendo Music Academy; Kalamazoo...
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
God’s Kitchen of Michigan to host free Thanksgiving dinners in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — God’s Kitchen of Michigan, a hunger-relief charity serving free dinners in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, is getting ready to host their annual Free Community Thanksgiving meals the week of November 21. Dinner will be served at three locations in Battle Creek Tuesday, November...
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra ratifies new three-year contract with musicians
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians, Local 228 negotiating committee. representing the musicians of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, announced that a new three-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified with its musicians. The announcement was made in a news release...
Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Kalamazoo man near the WMU campus last Friday morning
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing resident has been arrested and is expected to be charged in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last Friday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers responded to the report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. They say 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer’s five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.
Portage man dead after two-vehicle crash: MSP investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is dead following a crash on Sprinkle Road Monday morning, November 14. Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a black Toyota SUV was heading northbound on Sprinkle Road...
Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in Brady Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, November 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 2002 red Subaru lost control traveling...
Two separate crashes occur within 1 hour of each other during Tuesday’s snowy morning commute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday morning’s wintery weather caused a number of challenges for drivers in Kalamazoo County. Law enforcement reported two separate crashes during the prime commuting hours with the first occurring around 7:30 a.m. in Portage. It happened when two cars collided on West Milham...
K Wings win first road game of the season with 3-1 win vs. Toledo
TOLEDO OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (3-4-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, out gritted the Toledo Walleye (4-3-0-1) and earned their first road win of the season Saturday at the Huntington Center, 3-1. The game-winning goal came at the 7:51 mark of the third, as Mason McCarty tipped in a blue line shot off the stick of Ryan Cook to give Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead. Coale Norris was credited with the second assist on the goal.
