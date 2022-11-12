COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer’s five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO