PROVO, Utah (AP) — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66. Oklahoma pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series. Tot made a steal and converted a three-point play with 2:45 left to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 64-60. Then Tot, a 5-foot-2 guard, rebounded a BYU miss and made a 3-pointer at the other end. Tot added another 3-pointer, following a BYU turnover, for a 12-point lead with 1:19 left. Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma. Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points. Lauren Gustin led BYU with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

PROVO, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO