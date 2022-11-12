Read full article on original website
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Birmingham Marian and Clarkston
Birmingham Marian defeated Clarkston, 15-25, 25-21, 15-25, 29-27, 15-8, in a Division 1 quarterfinal match at St. Clair County Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, advancing to the D1 state semifinals with the win.
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Berkley and Northville
The Berkley Bears were defeated in straight sets by Northville (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) in the Division 1 quarterfinal played on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Royal Oak Middle School. The Mustangs advance to play Saline in Thursday’s semifinal.
Marian finds a way past Clarkston in five-set D1 quarterfinal to keep title defense alive
PORT HURON — Tuesday night’s Division 1 quarterfinal will be a match that no player from Clarkston or Birmingham Marian is likely to ever forget. In a five-set thriller, No. 1 Marian prevailed over No. 4 Clarkston, but the match was left with a “what could have been moment” that was hard to overlook and hard for the Wolves to overcome.
Berkley toughing out finish to historic run, set to face Northville in first-ever quarterfinal
DETROIT — Late in the regional final against Grosse Pointe South, Berkley setter Sophia Dawkins went to the floor awkwardly for a dig, and got up slowly. She walked it off, and stayed in the match, as the Bears closed out a four-set win, and clinched their first-ever regional title — but it was clear she was in pain on every remaining point.
Shrine runs into same quarterfinal roadblock, falling in straight sets to No. 8 Cass City
BURTON — The third time was not the charm. The roadblock remains the same. For the third straight season, Royal Oak Shrine’s postseason trip has taken them to the quarterfinals in Genesee County, only to have them make the return trip back down I-75 after a season-ending loss.
Oxford’s Line, Myre lead all-Oakland Activities Association football teams for 2022
The Oakland Activities Association recently released its all-conference football lists for the 2022 season. By vote of the coaches, the 2022 OAA Coach of the Year award went to Oxford’s Zach Line, with Oxford’s Tate Myre named OAA Player of the Year. Coaches of the Year:. Red Division:...
Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville
ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area
Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience
(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
Holly and Keego Harbor reject public safety millages
Six municipalities had various public safety, fire and infrastructure millage proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters approved proposals in the townships of Bloomfield, Independence, Lyon and Oakland. Two proposals in Keego Harbor and the Village of Holly were rejected and could lead to future cuts if alternative funding is not found.
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond
• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
Student arrested for threats that closed Ferndale High School, Middle School
Ferndale police arrested a girl accused of making threats on social media that led officials to close the Ferndale High School and Middle School on Monday. The threats showed up on Instagram on Sunday night with the poster stating the person had three loaded guns and was going to shoot up the high school Monday, school officials said.
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students
The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
