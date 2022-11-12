ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich, MI

The Oakland Press

Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville

ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
The Oakland Press

Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area

Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
CBS Detroit

Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience

(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
The Oakland Press

Holly and Keego Harbor reject public safety millages

Six municipalities had various public safety, fire and infrastructure millage proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters approved proposals in the townships of Bloomfield, Independence, Lyon and Oakland. Two proposals in Keego Harbor and the Village of Holly were rejected and could lead to future cuts if alternative funding is not found.
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond

• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
The Oakland Press

Student arrested for threats that closed Ferndale High School, Middle School

Ferndale police arrested a girl accused of making threats on social media that led officials to close the Ferndale High School and Middle School on Monday. The threats showed up on Instagram on Sunday night with the poster stating the person had three loaded guns and was going to shoot up the high school Monday, school officials said.
The Oakland Press

Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students

The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
