Lincoln, NE

Oral Roberts rolls over Texas Southern, wins 82-64

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Abmas scored 16 points as Oral Roberts beat Texas Southern 82-64. Abmas added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Davon Barnes led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds.
HOUSTON, TX
SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after Grambling beat Colorado last week and Texas Southern downed Arizona State. Douglas was 11 of 20 from the field and Gambrell 6 of 15 for Prairie View. The Panthers led by 21 points with 7:28 remaining in the second half before Washington State closed on a 16-6 run. Douglas scored 17 points in the first half to help Prairie View build a 41-27 lead by halftime. The Panthers shot 54.8% from the field and held the Cougars to 31.8.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Middle Tennessee earns 81-46 win over Rice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Led by Eli Lawrence's 16 points, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders defeated the Rice Owls 81-46 on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Owls fell to 1-2.
MURFREESBORO, TN

