PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after Grambling beat Colorado last week and Texas Southern downed Arizona State. Douglas was 11 of 20 from the field and Gambrell 6 of 15 for Prairie View. The Panthers led by 21 points with 7:28 remaining in the second half before Washington State closed on a 16-6 run. Douglas scored 17 points in the first half to help Prairie View build a 41-27 lead by halftime. The Panthers shot 54.8% from the field and held the Cougars to 31.8.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO