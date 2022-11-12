Read full article on original website
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
CBC COVID test site to close
PASCO, Wash.- The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand. "In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits," UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Wildhorse Foundation awards grant funding to 16 community organizations
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation community fund, the Wildhorse Foundation, is awarding 16 organizations with grant funding for the third quarter of 2023, allocating a total of $236,923 in funding. The funding went to public health, public safety, arts, education and/or cultural activities-based projects, each receiving amounts between $3,750 and $20,000, according to the press release from the Wildhorse Foundation.
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trader Joe's will not be coming to the old Toys "R" Us location in Kennewick after all. Following recent speculation about the popular shopping franchise coming to the area Wave Design Group, an architectural, engineering, and interior-design firm in the Tri-Cities, has posted that a Trader Joe's will not be opening.
Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?
One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's. We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list. In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the...
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Walla Walla High School to offer traffic safety courses again
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla School District has announced the return of the high school’s Traffic Safety Program, offering a free course for students to learn about finances and traffic safety, plus complete the class prepared to take the Department of Licensing drive test. The class...
Why you shouldn't leave your car running in the driveway
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Leaving your car running in the driveway while you go about your morning routine may seem like a good way to get it warmed up and ready for the day. Not only is it against Washington State law to leave your car idling in the driveway without you in it, it's also an act that could leave your car vulnerable to theft.
Local nonprofits will earn grant funding at Celebration of Philanthropy event
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 3 Rivers Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural Celebration of Philanthropy event at the Red Lion Columbia Center on December 8, where local nonprofits will receive grant award checks. In total, nearly $270,000 will be distributed across 59 awards, according to the press release from 3RCF.
GoFundMe set up to help Kennewick family who lost daughter in fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Family and friends of a Kennewick couple have set up a fund after their children were involved in a fatal fire Saturday morning in Kennewick. One of their children died shortly after being taken to the hospital, according to family members. It happened on the 7300 block of West Bonnie Avenue. The call for help came in...
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service
White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Experts share safety tips to keep your RVs safe this winter
Pasco, Wash. - The weather is getting colder and with winter just around the corner, those who live in recreational vehicles, it's very important to be fire wise. Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire department tells me "Make sure you have those working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms in those traveling RVs."
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
