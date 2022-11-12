ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

CBC COVID test site to close

PASCO, Wash.- The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand. "In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits," UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildhorse Foundation awards grant funding to 16 community organizations

PENDLETON, Ore. — A Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation community fund, the Wildhorse Foundation, is awarding 16 organizations with grant funding for the third quarter of 2023, allocating a total of $236,923 in funding. The funding went to public health, public safety, arts, education and/or cultural activities-based projects, each receiving amounts between $3,750 and $20,000, according to the press release from the Wildhorse Foundation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
News Talk KIT

Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trader Joe's will not be coming to the old Toys "R" Us location in Kennewick after all. Following recent speculation about the popular shopping franchise coming to the area Wave Design Group, an architectural, engineering, and interior-design firm in the Tri-Cities, has posted that a Trader Joe's will not be opening.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla High School to offer traffic safety courses again

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla School District has announced the return of the high school’s Traffic Safety Program, offering a free course for students to learn about finances and traffic safety, plus complete the class prepared to take the Department of Licensing drive test. The class...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Why you shouldn't leave your car running in the driveway

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Leaving your car running in the driveway while you go about your morning routine may seem like a good way to get it warmed up and ready for the day. Not only is it against Washington State law to leave your car idling in the driveway without you in it, it's also an act that could leave your car vulnerable to theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse

The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service

White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Experts share safety tips to keep your RVs safe this winter

Pasco, Wash. - The weather is getting colder and with winter just around the corner, those who live in recreational vehicles, it's very important to be fire wise. Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire department tells me "Make sure you have those working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms in those traveling RVs."
PASCO, WA

