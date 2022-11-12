Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Juju Watkins chooses to play collegiately at Southern Cal
Juju Watkins, the top-rated player in high school girls basketball and last year's MaxPreps National Player of the Year, announced today that she has committed to play collegiately at USC. The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) star recently signed an NIL deal with Nike and was perhaps the most-widely sought-after player...
Head football coach Troy Thomas and Servite 'part ways' in shocking announcement
Thomas led the Friars to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game a year ago
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
Long Beach, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach. The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Narbonne High School basketball team will have a game with West High School - Torrance on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
Violent crash destroys car and tree in Seal Beach, 2 hospitalized
Two people were injured after a large SUV struck a tree in Seal Beach early Sunday morning, smashing the car to pieces and downing the tree that was hit. The crash, which occurred at about 4 a.m., sent a great deal of debris into the roadway near Seal Beach Boulevard and East Pacific Coast Highway, […]
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily
A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
