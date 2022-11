The track that put Gareth on the map was GTR – ‘Mistral’. With insane talent and dedication, it was produced entirely on his laptop computer during his two week vacation in Provence. Nevertheless, the CDR that Gareth sent to Paul van Dyk garnered so much attention when van Dyk played it live on radio from the Nature One Festival for the first time, that Five AM records immediately decided to sign it, helping it to become a a worldwide anthem.

