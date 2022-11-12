Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead.The plotline will see Michael “Magic Mike” Lane follow Hayek’s character to London for a new show.Also starring Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, the film will hit UK cinemas on 10 February next year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mike Tindall recalls hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess AnnePeter Crouch and Paul Potts to release Christmas album in aid of LGBT+ charityNew Banksy artwork appears on side of destroyed building close to Kyiv

45 MINUTES AGO