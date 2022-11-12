Read full article on original website
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The beloved singer Roberta Flack has announced through a spokesperson that she is battling ALS. The brain disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, has made it "impossible to sing and not easy to speak," the spokesperson said in a press release on Monday. The...
After suffering burns in a gasoline fire, Jay Leno says he's OK
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered "serious burns" but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to Variety. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
Michael Imperioli is back (after never really going away)
When Michael Imperioli joins the Zoom call, he's sitting in a beautiful home surrounded by stacked bookshelves, artwork and marble statues. He's wearing thick-rimmed glasses and a mala necklace — the beads used during meditation. He's 56 with a full head of silver hair. This is not the Imperioli...
Football legends, punk rock royalty, Fat Joe: Don’t miss these Miami Book Fair events
Trying to narrow down a list of must-see events at Miami Book Fair is not a task for the faint of heart. A wide variety of authors — around 400 — are participating at this year’s fair, held at Miami Dade College’s downtown Wolfson Campus.
Beyoncé leads nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com. She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.
Steve Jobs' worn-out Birkenstocks sell for $218,000 at auction
Sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 at an auction in New York City on Sunday. The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history," according to the auction house. It's...
There's still no one like Santigold
As frequently as music fans tend to point to the early 2000s as the dawn of our digital enlightenment, consider the ways those first few years online now feel like the dark ages. Bound by terrestrial radio formats, genres still mostly dared not mix on air — and when they did, a song that perfectly blended hip-hop and R&B might face waves of resistance outside of "rhythmic" radio, while clumsy rap-rock sailed through to pop dominance. Entertainment companies launched piracy lawsuits against individuals who downloaded music — including, memorably, a 12-year-old — and spent the next decade-plus trying to catch up to the internet's potential. Independent labels flourished where they could, but lacked the infrastructure to support musicians at even a fraction of the level of the majors, which meant curious listeners were left to scour record stores and mail-order catalogs, and sometimes you wound up hating that album you'd purchased on faith from your favorite indie. Hip-hop had completed its ascent to the most influential youth culture around the globe, and yet Black artists were paradoxically expected by the industry to perform within strict expectations of floss and gloss.
