FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down
Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
wccbcharlotte.com
See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business
SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
WBTV
Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
Lithium plant thriving in Gaston County
Livent Corporation executives and local and national leaders cut the ribbon on their new facility expansion in Bessemer City Monday.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had […]
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Pedestrian Killed In NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Monday morning in NoDa. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the woman as Mingii Jin, 59. CMPD responded to the 200 block of Matheson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly. First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry...
Officials investigating south Charlotte fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a south Charlotte apartment fire that was intentionally set. The fire took place just after midnight on Beacon Ridge Road at an apartment complex. It is unknown what all was damaged. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could not see damage from outside the complex.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Mooresville awash in red, white and blue for Veterans Day Parade
The Mooresville community lined Main Street on Saturday to cheer on hundreds of veterans, bands, scouts, and supporters who marched to celebrate and thank those who have served America. The parade was the culmination of a week-long Veterans Celebration, including a flag processional and ceremony on Monday, a blood drive...
