Mooresville, NC

fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting

Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down

Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
CLEMMONS, NC
kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business

SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Identifies Pedestrian Killed In NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Monday morning in NoDa. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the woman as Mingii Jin, 59. CMPD responded to the 200 block of Matheson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
