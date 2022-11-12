Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
doorcounty.net
Door County Locals Get Discounted Rate to Stay at The Dorr Hotel
Sister Bay, Wis. (November 14, 2022) – Door County residents don’t need to leave Door County to treat themselves to a luxurious getaway. From November 1-April 1, local Door County residents are invited to stay at The Dorr Hotel for only $99/night for a King or Queen room. This new waterfront hotel located in downtown Sister Bay is within walking distance to local shopping, bars, and restaurants, and features luxe accommodations in their Nordic-inspired rooms.
NBC26
Safe driving tips for snowy weather
APPLETON — The snow has officially returned to northeast Wisconsin, bringing with it many new challenges for drivers. While many drivers have been dealing with winter weather their whole lives, some are facing snowy and icy conditions for the first time. Whether it’s your first or 50th winter driving though, it’s always good to be reminded of the dangers winter weather can bring, and how to deal with them.
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
wtaq.com
Clean Technology Plant Coming To Little Chute
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 200 jobs are coming to the Fox Valley. Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, broke ground on a new facility Monday. The company gathered with local partners to begin the construction of its new facility. The new building will be 385,000-square...
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
Look: Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
NBC26
Repairs for Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh finally scheduled
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — It's become a familiar sight for Oshkosh residents the last six months, the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge has been a major headache for Oshkosh residents, but it's finally set to end next week. “They expect to start working on the repair having the parts and start...
NBC26
Labor of Love: How corn brings culture and community together in Oneida
ONEIDA — Corn is more than a side dish for the Oneida Nation members. It cultivates a culture and community identity. That's why Laura Manthe and Lea Zeise started a white corn co-op, Ohelaku. The meaning of Ohelaku is "among the corn stalks," and the goal is to keep cultural traditions alive and bellies full.
thebaycities.com
A Mysterious Disease leaves a Marinette County man hospitalized and searching for answers
A Wausaukee man has tested positive for Powassan Virus and is the first case in Marinette County. Al Dennis became ill August 11th with symptom of a fever, altered mental state, headache, chills, chest pain, and nausea. Dennis had removed a tick weeks before his symptoms started, and after 70 days in the hospital not knowing if he was going to live, laboratory tests showed he had antibodies for Powassan (po-wa-sun) Virus. Dennis says, “apparently it was from the deer tick.”
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
waupacanow.com
Sand mine discussed in Iola
The Iola Zoning Committee discussed the Faulks Brothers’ non-metallic mining application at its Nov. 10 meeting. The proposed gravel pit will be located on the Iola Car Show Grounds, on two separate properties along County Trunk J and Oak Ridge Road. The south property is in the town of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
Structure fire in Sheboygan County leaves two dogs dead
A structure fire in Sheboygan County has left two people displaced and two dogs dead after causing $25,000 in damages.
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Shari
Meet Shari, a 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This sweet girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas. Shari weighs 19lbs and loves cuddles, walks, and squeaky toys. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped,...
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
