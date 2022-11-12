Read full article on original website
Labor of Love: How corn brings culture and community together in Oneida
ONEIDA — Corn is more than a side dish for the Oneida Nation members. It cultivates a culture and community identity. That's why Laura Manthe and Lea Zeise started a white corn co-op, Ohelaku. The meaning of Ohelaku is "among the corn stalks," and the goal is to keep cultural traditions alive and bellies full.
Repairs for Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh finally scheduled
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — It's become a familiar sight for Oshkosh residents the last six months, the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge has been a major headache for Oshkosh residents, but it's finally set to end next week. “They expect to start working on the repair having the parts and start...
Safe driving tips for snowy weather
APPLETON — The snow has officially returned to northeast Wisconsin, bringing with it many new challenges for drivers. While many drivers have been dealing with winter weather their whole lives, some are facing snowy and icy conditions for the first time. Whether it’s your first or 50th winter driving though, it’s always good to be reminded of the dangers winter weather can bring, and how to deal with them.
Fond du Lac Police investigating suspicious death
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a 51-year-old Fond du Lac female. In a release from the department, officers responded to a welfare call in the 0-100 block of E. Merrill Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:15 a.m. when they found a 51-year-old female resident who was deceased inside her residence.
Slippery Snowy Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/15/22 AM
Widespread snow has arrived and will continue into Wednesday. Highs today will flirt with the freezing mark, into the mid 30s, which may bring a wintry mix to portions of the lake shore and Fox Valley at times this afternoon. Overall, snow accumulations will range from 1-3", with 5"+ possible...
