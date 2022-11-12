Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU beats Stanford, 74-62, to stay unbeaten
The San Diego State Aztecs (#17) defeated Stanford, 74-62, to improve its record to 3-0. The Cardinal dropped to 1-2. The schools met for the first time since the 1997-1998 season, and the Aztecs finally beat the Cardinal after losing the first four meetings. The Aztecs never trailed, led by...
eastvillagetimes.com
Led by Nathan Mensah and Jaedon LeDee, SDSU bullied BYU into submission
It was obvious during warmups. Anyone familiar with the history of the SDSU BYU rivalry would be stunned at the role reversal. For decades, SDSU has had to contend with finding ways to rebound and push the larger BYU players away from the basket. On Friday, The Aztecs significantly outsized the Cougars.
eastvillagetimes.com
Aztecs become bowl-eligible with offensive explosion against Spartans
After the first three possessions of the game, the Aztecs’ defense had given up two touchdowns, and the offense had turned the ball over. Down 14-0 after only averaging 16 points a game in their last three home games, things looked grim for the Aztecs. The third-best special teams...
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy
SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
Two horses collapse, die at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend
A racehorse collapsed and died at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on opening day of the track's fall season.
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
San Diego Business Journal
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
Eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge reopened following accident
All eastbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge have reopened, said the City of Coronado in a follow-up tweet around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Martinez’s lead prompts Hemmerling to concede in San Diego County sheriff race
Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez is in position to become the first female San Diego County sheriff after Republican John Hemmerling conceded to his Democratic opponent, Hemmerling's team confirmed to FOX 5 Monday.
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
NBC San Diego
Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
Daily Aztec
Fans welcome Alicia Keys home to San Diego in the final show of the ‘ALICIA+KEYS’ world tour
Alicia Keys “shined at full wattage” as she lit the venue at Viejas Arena this past Saturday, Nov. 5. The show was set to be performed at Cal Coast Credit Union on Sept. 9, however due to unexpected weather conditions, the show was rescheduled. The self-titled “ALICIA+KEYS” world...
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
kusi.com
Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
San Diego Business Journal
Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant
The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
Comments / 0