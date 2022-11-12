ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU beats Stanford, 74-62, to stay unbeaten

The San Diego State Aztecs (#17) defeated Stanford, 74-62, to improve its record to 3-0. The Cardinal dropped to 1-2. The schools met for the first time since the 1997-1998 season, and the Aztecs finally beat the Cardinal after losing the first four meetings. The Aztecs never trailed, led by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

Led by Nathan Mensah and Jaedon LeDee, SDSU bullied BYU into submission

It was obvious during warmups. Anyone familiar with the history of the SDSU BYU rivalry would be stunned at the role reversal. For decades, SDSU has had to contend with finding ways to rebound and push the larger BYU players away from the basket. On Friday, The Aztecs significantly outsized the Cougars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders

It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy