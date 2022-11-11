ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Carrier on: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lift No. 2 Gonzaga over Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
ESPN

Gonzaga rallies, avoids Michigan State upset on flight deck

CORONADO, Calif. -- Drew Timme likened it to the feeling of playing hoops in a park as a kid, only this time it was on the flight deck of one of the world's most powerful warships. Timme led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit, finishing...
SPOKANE, WA
SpartanNation

Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga

Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
KHQ Right Now

#2 Zags have big 2nd half in 64-63 win over Michigan State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Although the Michigan State Spartans were unranked entering Friday's game against #2 Gonzaga, they didn't play like it. At halftime, the Zags found themselves down 38-31. In the second half Gonzaga pulled off the comeback, to win by a final score of 64-63. Drew Timme looked...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
KHQ Right Now

'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic

SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
SPOKANE, WA
High School Football PRO

Mead, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mead. The Bellevue Christian High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Stanwood High School football team will have a game with Mount Spokane High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
MEAD, WA
KTVB

Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
SPOKANE, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington

I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Veterans home in Post Falls to open today

POST FALLS, Idaho. - A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the ceremony...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

LEAD BY EXAMPLE? I saw you traveling south on Highway 2 just north of Colbert Road intersection at 12:26 pm on 11/4/22. It was raining hard, and vehicles were kicking up spray. Visibility was poor. All the other drivers had their headlights on except you; a green and white SUV with SHERIFF boldly printed on the sides. Not a good example of safe driving practices.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

