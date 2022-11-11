Carrier on: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lift No. 2 Gonzaga over Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic

Read full article on original website
ESPN
Gonzaga rallies, avoids Michigan State upset on flight deck
CORONADO, Calif. -- Drew Timme likened it to the feeling of playing hoops in a park as a kid, only this time it was on the flight deck of one of the world's most powerful warships. Timme led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit, finishing...
Hawaii pulls away to down Eastern Washington 71-51, as Eagles remain winless
HONOLULU – Hawaii controlled the second-half pace and broke away from the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team in a 71-51 victory Sunday in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. The Eagles never led but were behind by as few as two points in the first half, 21-19. The Rainbow...
Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick
Yes, this was a bit of a gimmick game, played on the flight deck of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in San Diego Bay. That only made the win an even more spectacular showcase for Gonzaga basketball. For much of Friday early evening, one of the few positives GU could...
#2 Zags have big 2nd half in 64-63 win over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Although the Michigan State Spartans were unranked entering Friday's game against #2 Gonzaga, they didn't play like it. At halftime, the Zags found themselves down 38-31. In the second half Gonzaga pulled off the comeback, to win by a final score of 64-63. Drew Timme looked...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
Eastern Washington notebook: Freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws first touchdown in loss to Montana
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington’s young players got plenty of playing time in Saturday’s 63-7 blowout loss to the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and none perhaps was more valuable than the time played by redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas. After senior Gunner Talkington played the entire first...
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
Mead, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mead. The Bellevue Christian High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Stanwood High School football team will have a game with Mount Spokane High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
KTVB
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. - A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the ceremony...
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Closer than I anticipated': Spokane mayor boosts city charter after Prop 1 vote
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hopeful that a measure to strip away her power to hire and fire legal counsel will fail, but the results of Tuesday’s election are still too close to call. “There was a lot of misinformation put out about Proposition...
inlander.com
I Saw You
LEAD BY EXAMPLE? I saw you traveling south on Highway 2 just north of Colbert Road intersection at 12:26 pm on 11/4/22. It was raining hard, and vehicles were kicking up spray. Visibility was poor. All the other drivers had their headlights on except you; a green and white SUV with SHERIFF boldly printed on the sides. Not a good example of safe driving practices.
Spokane Valley finalizes legislative agenda with $33M funding request
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council is set to adopt a 2023 legislative agenda on Tuesday that seeks more than $33 million in grants for local and state infrastructure projects. If the agenda is approved, Spokane Valley will ask for $5 million next year to complete...
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
