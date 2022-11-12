USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO