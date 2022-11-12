ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense

USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
jackcentral.org

NAU and Weber State football announce Red Rock Rivalry Trophy

NAU Athletics and Big Sky Conference foe Weber State University announced Monday afternoon the two schools will introduce a new trophy to be played for every football game. The newly engraved Red Rock Rivalry Trophy will make its introduction this weekend at NAU football’s senior day game against Weber State to end the regular season.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

NAU wins home opener over UCSD 86-54

NAU played its first home game against the University of California San Diego Tritons. The Lumberjacks had won their last four home openers and they made it five on Sunday, continuing that tradition with a final score of 86-54. New NAU grad transfer Montana Oltrogge said the team had one...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

NAU volleyball beats Idaho State on Senior Night

It was all smiles on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the NAU women’s volleyball team took home their final home game of the season. Pushing the game against Idaho State to five sets, the team pulled together for the final set and won it all. For senior night in Flagstaff, it seems like a good way to end. The final scores were 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-4.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
gobulldogs.com

Divers wrap up action in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Four Bulldog divers completed action on Sunday at the Trojan Diving Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center with senior Silvia Alessio placing top seven in all three events. In addition to Alessio, Emilie Hingray, Grace Ally and Jaden Fagundes all competed in all three events over the...
FRESNO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rosemead, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The San Gabriel High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROSEMEAD, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kjzz.org

What California's next desalination plant means for the future of water in the Southwest

The California Coastal Commission last month unanimously signed off on the Doheny Ocean Desalination Plant in Orange County. The approval of the $140 million project comes after the panel rejected a proposed bigger, $1.4 billion desalination plant up the coast in Huntington Beach earlier this year. In addition, commission staff have recommended the approval of another plant in Monterey County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Downtown Bellflower on the rebound, new comedy club drawing well-known comedians

While a lot of local business in Southern California have struggled in recent times due to the impacts of crime and homelessness, Downtown Bellflower is becoming a popular destination people going out. The Standup Comedy Club is at the center of the city's nightlife revival and there were plenty of people inside Friday night. CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports.
BELLFLOWER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy