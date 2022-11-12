ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper — and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30 on Friday night.

Quarterback Doug Brumfield’s 5-yard touchdown run and field goals covering 43, 48 and 27 yards left UNLV leading 16-14 at halftime.

Fresno State (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference) kept pace with Haener’s 33-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper in the first quarter and Jordan Mims’ 5-yard touchdown run in the second.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-16 lead on their first drive of the third quarter when freshman Dylan Lynch capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. Haener added a 2-yard touchdown toss to Zane Pope before Gutierrez booted his fourth field goal to leave UNLV (4-6, 2-4) trailing 24-19 heading to the final period.

Lynch kicked a 23-yard field goal to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to eight with 10:57 remaining, but Aidan Robbins answered with a 66-yard touchdown run and UNLV added the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27 with 9:53 left.

Fresno State needed just three plays to regain the lead for good, scoring on Haener’s 65-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper.

Haener completed 28 of 36 passes for Fresno State. Moreno-Cropper finished with eight catches for 164 yards. Mims carried 21 times for 70 yards.

Brumfield completed 18 of 34 passes for 172 yards for the Runnin’ Rebels. Robbins totaled 144 yards on 26 carries, while Brumfield ran 10 times for 60.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. “I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said. “The two days of prep, they were locked in and ready.” The Rebels (3-0) trailed 37-25 about four minutes into the second half before going on an 11-point run. They took the lead for good on Keshon Gilbert’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left, and Harkless added another 3 with 7:03 remaining for a 50-44 advantage.
DAYTON, OH
The Associated Press

Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Education said. The agency made the announcement Tuesday in collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and OneGoal, a postsecondary success organization. The inaugural cohort of districts includes the county districts of Allen, Barren, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Lincoln, Monroe, Warren and Washington. It also includes the independent districts of Danville, Harlan, Jenkins and Ludlow. OneGoal will work with each district for two years and tailor the program to their needs to achieve better student outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people

PHOENIX (AP) — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona’s third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder convictions in the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. The courts rebuffed attempts by Hooper’s lawyers to postpone the execution and order fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from the killings.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes. Vote counting had gone on for days since the Tuesday election, as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise immaturity, mental condition, family life and other issues while arguing for a shorter term. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy