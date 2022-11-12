Read full article on original website
Magic mushrooms banned in 25 Oregon counties, over 100 cities
With election results called for most of Oregon's races, it's become clear where the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, will be available. Measure 109, legalizing the use of psilocybin in controlled and therapeutic settings, was passed by Oregon voters in 2020. The measure allowed municipalities to opt out of legalizing by sending it to their voters again.
Doctors, nurses warn of RSV surge as Oregon hospitals 'on the verge of being overwhelmed'
Doctors and nurses across Oregon put out a warning Tuesday about the rapid spread of RSV, saying they are seeing a surge in cases and that young children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory illness. The Oregon Medical Association and Oregon Nurses Association issued a joint message saying hospitals across...
AP: Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon's 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Associated Press has called Oregon's 5th District race for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Chavez-DeRemer defeats Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner from Bend, Oregon. CONTINUING COVERAGE | GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District. The district was recently redrawn and incumbent Democrat Kurt Schrader was ousted in the primary...
Former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich sues WSU, Gov. Inslee over firing
Former Washington State University (WSU) football coach Nick Rolovich has formally sued the school, Athletic Director Pat Chun, and Governor Jay Inslee after he lost his job for refusing to comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Superior Court of the State of...
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
Future unclear for Illinois teacher who barred trans student from boys locker room
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (CITC) — The fate of a high school physical education teacher in Illinois is unclear after he was placed on administrative leave for refusing to let a transgender student use a locker room that did not correspond with their natural birth sex. Cody Hiller, who has...
Doctors explain what to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
'Just lean into it': Strong gusts sweep through Columbia Gorge on Monday
After strong east wind whipped across the region Monday, forecasters are predicting some breezy days ahead. Strong gusts whipped through the Columbia River Gorge. The iconic Vista House at Crown Point had a peak gust Monday of 63 mph. KATU went out to Crown Point to talk with visitors who...
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
