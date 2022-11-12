ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, OR

KATU.com

Magic mushrooms banned in 25 Oregon counties, over 100 cities

With election results called for most of Oregon's races, it's become clear where the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, will be available. Measure 109, legalizing the use of psilocybin in controlled and therapeutic settings, was passed by Oregon voters in 2020. The measure allowed municipalities to opt out of legalizing by sending it to their voters again.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

AP: Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon's 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Associated Press has called Oregon's 5th District race for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Chavez-DeRemer defeats Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner from Bend, Oregon. CONTINUING COVERAGE | GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District. The district was recently redrawn and incumbent Democrat Kurt Schrader was ousted in the primary...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich sues WSU, Gov. Inslee over firing

Former Washington State University (WSU) football coach Nick Rolovich has formally sued the school, Athletic Director Pat Chun, and Governor Jay Inslee after he lost his job for refusing to comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Superior Court of the State of...
PULLMAN, WA
KATU.com

Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Doctors explain what to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

'Just lean into it': Strong gusts sweep through Columbia Gorge on Monday

After strong east wind whipped across the region Monday, forecasters are predicting some breezy days ahead. Strong gusts whipped through the Columbia River Gorge. The iconic Vista House at Crown Point had a peak gust Monday of 63 mph. KATU went out to Crown Point to talk with visitors who...
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
SALEM, OR

