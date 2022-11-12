Read full article on original website
Wildcats Drop 2-1 Game at Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Joe Leahy scored the game winner for the Catamounts as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team fell to Vermont, 2-1, on Saturday evening at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Hockey East action. The Wildcats fall to 3-8-1 (0-8-1 Hockey East), while the Catamounts improve to 4-6-1...
Linkins' Late TD Catch Lifts #21 UNH Past #22 URI, 31-28
DURHAM, N.H. – Sophomore Max Brosmer (Roswell, Ga.) threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to freshman DJ Linkins (District Heights, Md.) with 17 seconds remaining to lift the 22nd-ranked University of New Hampshire football team to Saturday's 31-28 victory against No. 21 University of Rhode Island at Wildcat Stadium. Brosmer...
'Cats Sweep NJIT on Senior Day in Regular-Season Finale
DURHAM, N.H. -- The University of New Hampshire volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep against NJIT in the regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gymnasium in America East action. The set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-21. The Wildcats improve to 18-9 overall (6-4 AE) with the victory, while the Highlanders end their season at 8-21 overall (1-9 AE).
Berry Records Goal, Assist in 5-4 Overtime Loss at Merrimack
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Senior captain Annie Berry (Milton, Mass.) recorded a goal and an assist but the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team was defeated 5-4 in overtime by Merrimack College on Saturday afternoon at Lawler Rink. Grad student Gabby Jones (Westfield, Mass.) also tallied two points...
Three 'Cats Score in 3-0 Win vs. Merrimack
DURHAM, N.H. – Junior Brianna Brooks (Whitby, Ontario), senior Jada Christian (Caledon East, Ontario), and senior Rae Breton (Brighton, Ontario) each scored a goal to lead the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team to Friday night's 3-0 victory against Merrimack College at the Whittemore Arena. Graduate student Ava...
'Cats Fall to Harvard, 2-0 in First Round of NCAA Tournament
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The University of New Hampshire women's soccer team fell to Harvard, 2-0 Saturday evening at Jordan Field in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats conclude their season 9-6-3 (6-1-2 AE), while Harvard advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and improves to 12-1-3 (5-0-2 Ivy League).
Wildcats Clinch AE Playoff Spot with 3-2 Road Win at UAlbany Friday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Freshman outside hitter Lindsey Kriendler (Houston, Texas) of the University of New Hampshire volleyball team paced the 'Cats with a match-high 17 kills in the 3-2 road victory at UAlbany in America East play on Friday night. The set scores were 21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23 and 15-6. The Wildcats improve to 17-9 overall (5-4 AE) with the victory, while the Great Danes drop to 7-19 overall (2-7 AE). The Wildcats clinched a berth in the America East playoffs for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. UNH is currently in fourth place in the America East standings and has won its last three matches.
Wildcats Finish Season at NCAA Regional Friday
BRONX, N.Y. -- The University of New Hampshire women's cross country team raced in the 10k at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regional on Friday at Van Cortlandt Park. Graduate student Kira Nolan (Richmond, Vt.) placed 66th among 254 entries with a time of 21:51.7, while junior Elizabeth Martell (Essex Junction, Vt.) was UNH's second finisher at 22:22.7.
'Cats start 2-0 on the season with 83-71 home win vs. Fairfield on Friday afternoon
DURHAM, N.H. - Junior guard Kyree Brown (Oakland, Calif) of the University of New Hampshire men's basketball team scored a game-high 25 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the Wildcats' 83-71 victory over Fairfield in non-conference play from Lundholm Gymnasium on Friday afternoon. UNH led the first half with a 43-35...
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
nbcboston.com
Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont
The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
