ALBANY, N.Y. -- Freshman outside hitter Lindsey Kriendler (Houston, Texas) of the University of New Hampshire volleyball team paced the 'Cats with a match-high 17 kills in the 3-2 road victory at UAlbany in America East play on Friday night. The set scores were 21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23 and 15-6. The Wildcats improve to 17-9 overall (5-4 AE) with the victory, while the Great Danes drop to 7-19 overall (2-7 AE). The Wildcats clinched a berth in the America East playoffs for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. UNH is currently in fourth place in the America East standings and has won its last three matches.

