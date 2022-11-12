NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager with over $3 billion in assets under management focused on investing in established, private small and medium-sized North American businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that Austin Ericson has joined as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. A differentiating factor of Star Mountain’s investor-aligned business is that 100% of its team including Senior Advisors / Operating Partners share in the investment profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006505/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

