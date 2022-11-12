Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a Scottish-style steakhouse that’s still as popular as ever for holidays and family celebrations, as well as drinks in the cozy bar. But it started out as a more casual spot offering fried chicken and picnic baskets, when actors shooting in Griffith Park or at the studios in Burbank would stop by for lunches,...

