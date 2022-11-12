ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History

Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a Scottish-style steakhouse that’s still as popular as ever for holidays and family celebrations, as well as drinks in the cozy bar. But it started out as a more casual spot offering fried chicken and picnic baskets, when actors shooting in Griffith Park or at the studios in Burbank would stop by for lunches,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Acapulco Shore Season 8 Free Online

Best sites to watch Acapulco Shore - Last updated on Nov 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Acapulco Shore online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Acapulco Shore on this page.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
HappyGamer

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
dexerto.com

God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see

YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
IGN

The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Sees God of War: Ragnarok Leading With 10 Awards Nods

Geoff Keighley has announced every nominee for The Game Awards 2022, with God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring leading the way with ten and seven nominations respectively. God of War: Ragnarok's nominations include Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, two in Best Performance, Best Action/Adventure, and Innovation In Accessibility.
SVG

Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan

The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
24/7 Wall St.

Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time

Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
Polygon

Polygon’s 2022 metaverse gift guide

The “metaverse” has undoubtedly been 2022’s buzzword of choice, as tech corporations have talked it up as the future not just of entertainment but society as a whole. But it’s not just a vision some undetermined years away; there are versions of the metaverse happening right now, and you can immerse yourself in them whenever you want. For those looking to get primed for the metaverse, this is the guide for you.
NME

‘God Of War Ragnarok’ is the biggest launch of the series in the UK

God Of War Ragnarok has officially become the series’ biggest launch in the UK after being released less than one week. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the latest addition to the God Of War franchise from Sony Santa Monica is already the fourth number one title for the series out of the previous 12 games. This includes six main games, two portable titles, and a series of remakes.

