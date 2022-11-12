Read full article on original website
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a Scottish-style steakhouse that’s still as popular as ever for holidays and family celebrations, as well as drinks in the cozy bar. But it started out as a more casual spot offering fried chicken and picnic baskets, when actors shooting in Griffith Park or at the studios in Burbank would stop by for lunches,...
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Casual, Everyday Cooks Are Sharing The "Fancy" Ingredients That Are Worth The Hype, And Even As A Budget-Conscious Shopper, I'd Splurge On Several
"It seems wild to spend it on a jar that small of anything, let alone something that I go through in a month or so, but I'll always find room for it in my budget."
29 "The Crown" Season 5 Moments Vs. The Real-Life Events That Show How Detailed The Series Is
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
Where to Watch and Stream Acapulco Shore Season 8 Free Online
Best sites to watch Acapulco Shore - Last updated on Nov 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Acapulco Shore online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Acapulco Shore on this page.
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Sees God of War: Ragnarok Leading With 10 Awards Nods
Geoff Keighley has announced every nominee for The Game Awards 2022, with God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring leading the way with ten and seven nominations respectively. God of War: Ragnarok's nominations include Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, two in Best Performance, Best Action/Adventure, and Innovation In Accessibility.
Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
Tim Allen Promises New ‘Santa Clauses’ Series Embraces ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It Literally Is a Religious Holiday’ (Video)
”If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion,“ Allen told TheWrap. Santa Claus is coming back to town, once again played by Tim Allen. And in “The Santa Clauses,” religion will come into play, according to the man in red himself.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
Polygon’s 2022 metaverse gift guide
The “metaverse” has undoubtedly been 2022’s buzzword of choice, as tech corporations have talked it up as the future not just of entertainment but society as a whole. But it’s not just a vision some undetermined years away; there are versions of the metaverse happening right now, and you can immerse yourself in them whenever you want. For those looking to get primed for the metaverse, this is the guide for you.
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ is the biggest launch of the series in the UK
God Of War Ragnarok has officially become the series’ biggest launch in the UK after being released less than one week. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the latest addition to the God Of War franchise from Sony Santa Monica is already the fourth number one title for the series out of the previous 12 games. This includes six main games, two portable titles, and a series of remakes.
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
Battle lines are drawn on whether one of history’s most profitable franchises is tedious or terrifying
At the end of the day, the movie business is all about making money regardless of quality. On that front, the long-running Paranormal Activity saga can comfortably be called one of the most successful examples the history of cinema is ever going to see. The profit margins for the found...
