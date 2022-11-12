Read full article on original website
The Brand Making Kylie Jenner-Approved Cargo Pants For Under $100
Once upon a time, siblings Jade and Grant Goulden, co-founders of the celeb-favorite label Jaded London, were just kids roaming around small shops during their summer vacations. “From a young age, we were constantly surrounded by fashion, so the expression of style is in our blood,” Grant tells Refinery29. “Some of the designs that you see today are the result of the trends that we grew up on.”
I Got A ‘Velvet’ Manicure & Now I Love Magnetic Gels
The thing I love most about nail art is that it's a conversation starter. The other day, I was in the dressing room line at Everlane with a pile of denim in my arms and I noticed the girl in front of me has the coolest manicure: a royal purple chrome with ornate gemstones. "They took four hours," she told me once we got to talking. "And, these get stuck in my hair," she gestures to the honking jewel glued in the center of her ring finger.
Skims Holiday Gift Shop Has Something For Everyone — Including Your Fur Babies
When it comes to shopping for presents, sometimes a well-curated online gift shop can really take the guesswork (and endless clicking) out of the equation. Take, for example, the Skims holiday shop. Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand has launched an extensive holiday gift guide with 15 limited-edition collections. You can shop everything from family-friendly PJ stables to steamy lingerie sets. Each collection features some of Kim K's favorite pieces reinvented from the holidays, including the Fits Everybody, Cotton, and Cozy collections in moody and vibrant festive colors. The label also introduced over 30 new styles, from jazzy sparkling intimates to luxe robes and warm, snuggly pajamas that ooze holiday cheer.
Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Skin Product Reminds Her Of Her Wedding Cake
Dear Santa: Hailey Bieber would like a pair of fuzzy socks for Christmas. Anything cozy would be great, actually. But before then, for her 26th birthday — which happens to be on Nov. 22 — she wants vanilla-flavored everything in all forms: cake, cupcake, and lip balm. For the latter, the beauty founder is taking matters into her own hands. She created a limited-edition vanilla cake-flavored Peptide Lip Treatment in honor of turning a year older. The inspiration? Possibly her wedding cake. “[It] was vanilla on vanilla, but with a little bit of a spiced filling and it was so good, it was literally the best vanilla cake I’ve had in my entire life," she tells Refinery29 over Zoom.
Le Creuset Black Friday sale 2022: When it starts, plus the deals you can shop right now
So Christmas is right around the corner, but before you worry about that, there’s something else coming up in our calendars: Black Friday. The annual day sees a whole ton of cheap deals at our favourite shops, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.Whether you’ve had your eye on a new TV, laptop, and mattress, or are simply looking to take advantage of the discounts across home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, prepare for sizable savings on plenty of products. Dyson, Argos, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very have already kicked off their sales too, with bigger...
Goop & Lacoste Release A Royal Tenenbaums-Inspired Collaboration
If you ever wondered what Gwyneth Paltrow’s Royal Tenenbaums character, Margot Tenenbaum, would wear today, you’re in luck. The actor’s lifestyle brand, Goop, and sports-inspired fashion label Lacoste have partnered for a collection referencing the Wes Anderson film. On Tuesday, the two announced a collaboration, which includes...
Harper & Daphne Are The Most Interesting Part of The White Lotus
In episode 3 of The White Lotus’ second season, Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) realizes she’s underestimated her travel buddy Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy). The unlikely duo, who have found themselves thrown together on holiday in Sicily with their husbands (former college roommates), are on a day trip away from their resort in the small town of Noto when Daphne reveals she pre-booked a night for them. and let her husband know last minute as a sort of power play on his FOMO. “I really want Cam to think that we just had so much fun that we wanted to stay,” she tells Harper as she treads water in the pool. Harper looks at her with a new appreciation as she states the obvious: Daphne’s playing games. “We both do it, it’s like hide-and-seek,” Daphne replies, “keeps things interesting.”
This Gold Jewellery Looks More Expensive Than It Really Is
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the brands, products or services we think you need to know about now — from cult classics to much-hyped newbies. Do you ever get hyper-fixated on fashion pieces? It happens all the time for me but usually it’s a short-lived affair, over before it ever really began. With one exception: Chloé’s Femininities necklace. A gold pendant of a female figure inspired by ancient fertility goddesses and the Venus de Milo, it's been on my wish list for years now. The problem is, it’s £291: far more than I would ever feel comfortable spending on a piece of jewellery.
The Under-$100 Buys R29 Shopping Editors Loved In October
Another month has come and gone, and you know what that means: a fresh batch of editors' favorites straight from the shopping carts of R29's own Most Wanted team. For us, November means a few things: Thanksgiving plans (read: comfy, stretchy clothes), incoming Cyber sales, and generally enjoying all things cozy. Our October standout purchases skew toward the practical — space-saving shelf expanders, shoe organizers, and coffee machine cleaners, to name a few — but that's not to say that we didn't have a bit of fun, too. Case in point: under-$20 tennis bracelets and woodsy perfume travel sprays. Ahead, scope out 32 of our most successful purchases of the month.
How My Belly Button Piercing Taught Me To Love My Stomach
As a teenager, the coolest thing you could do was to get your belly button pierced. Unfortunately, with a strict Zambian mother, I was forced to skip that edgy phase, and more than a decade on, I find myself compensating for lost time. After making their mark in the '90s...
I Tried The Internet’s Favorite Safety Razor — & Lived To Tell The Tale
One thing to know about me: I hate shaving — a lot. My earliest shaving memories involved some Gillette Venus (I’m your fire!) and lots of nervous tears, but we’re now enjoying a golden age of shaving startups like Billie, Flamingo, and Athena Club that empower folx to celebrate body hair – as well as the removal of it. But just when we thought we'd seen it all, one notable brand, Oui the People, is doing something revolutionary by bringing back something as old-school as it gets: The safety razor. Originally invented to make it easier for people to shave their beards at home (and put barbers out of business), the super-sharp safety razor is only one blade with a protective cover. These days, disposable cartridge razors are more popular, but many people still swear by the shave you can only get with a safety razor.
