Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Related
theolafmessenger.com
Best building? Holland is the answer.
There is no question that Holland is the best building on campus. Its grand windows, multi-story daylight basement, and spacious lecture halls are paragons of our campus’s design philosophy. For once, the faux-brick limestone facades are broken up by creative curves, arches, and turrets, instead of the St. Olaf standard — harsh Scandinavian triangles. While St. Olaf’s commitment to material consistency can work, it needs variety, and Holland, along with Old Main, are perfect accent pieces for the Hill. Inside, Holland’s interior is not hampered by its traditionalist exterior. The third-floor study lounge is one of the most comfortable and convenient study spots, with a printer and easy access to bathrooms, and seating ranges from full lounge chairs to cushioned benches or a raised bar. The best thing about it is the natural light, something even Regents lacks. Despite its enormous windows, the classrooms of Regents are largely shoved into its bowels, while all of its wonderful lighting is wasted on study spots dangled in front of freshmen who don’t realize they’ll always be full of buzzkill STEM majors. Holland, on the other hand, strikes a balance between its common areas and classrooms.
theolafmessenger.com
St. Olaf and Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Performative activism fails to change campus culture. Oct. 10 of this year marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States, a holiday in Northfield that celebrates the history and contributions of Indigenous Peoples. At St. Olaf, it seemed as though the only ones raising awareness about the holiday was the Taylor Center for Inclusion and Equity. They sent out an email to the St. Olaf community about events that would take place on campus. These “events” consisted of a display between Buntrock Commons and Rolvaag Library and a panel that was led by the Board of Regents Student Committee (BORSC). BORSC has no Indigenous Peoples on their committee. It’s clear to us that St. Olaf is scraping by these issues in doing the bare minimum. The holiday is celebrated just enough to maintain a “progressive” image, but in actuality this distracts the community from the fact that the school exists on stolen land, and is not addressing the continued harm they are causing the Dakota and Ojibwe Peoples.
theolafmessenger.com
The Board of Regents met last month — who are they?
The St. Olaf College Board of Regents had their fall meeting last October 14 and 15. According to a Board of Regents Student Committee (BORSC) report, they discussed methods of increasing new student applications, the Ole Ave. construction project, the “wet” venue status of the new President’s House, and methods of diversifying the student population. It was revealed that, for the first time, the college’s total assets surpass $1 billion.
theolafmessenger.com
Craig and Walz reelected
The 2022 Midterm elections were held on Nov. 8 with a large voter turnout on the St. Olaf campus. Nearly 90 percent of eligible St. Olaf students voted in the 2020 elections. As a result, St. Olaf won several awards from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. According to Civic...
Comments / 0