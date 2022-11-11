Read full article on original website
Related
everettpost.com
New PUD North County Office Coming To Arlington
Snohomish County PUD has started construction on a new North County Community Office complex in Arlington. The complex is slated to open for customers and PUD staff by mid-2024, replacing the aging 1950s era Stanwood and Arlington PUD community offices. The new community office will be located along 59th Avenue,...
everettpost.com
Public Hearing on Little Bear Creek Watershed
On Thursday November 17th from 6:30 to 8:30pm, Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), a division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will hold a public meeting. SWM is seeking the public’s input and feedback on its Little Bear Creek Stormwater Management Action Plan (SMAP). The meeting will be held at the Brightwater Environmental Education Center, 22505 SR 9 SE in Woodinville.
everettpost.com
Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/14/22
A busy, mixed bag of sports topics on the Monday, November 14, 2022 edition of Prep Sports Weekly. We start with Cameron Van Til of the Everett Herald and his takeaway from the state swim meet over the weekend. Then a visit with the Snohomish Girls Volleyball team, Livi Harrison, Ayla Grant, Reagan Bullock, Adriannah Galvan, Kelsey Nichols, Anika Smith and head coach Morgan Doyle. We catch up with part of the Tri family; dad is Lake Stevens head football coach Tom Tri and daughter is Lake Stevens girls volleyball player Hayli Tri; both are heading to state playoff games this weekend. Staying in the theme of family, we meet the Scoma family; dad Jeff Scoma is the head football coach at Stanwood and son Luke is the kicker for the Bellevue Wolverines football team; both of those teams are also heading to state quarterfinal games this week.
everettpost.com
Watch Your Vote Get Counted
Election Day was on November 8th. I once again had the honor to be a part of the Snohomish County Elections Office seasonal team of nearly 35 to help prepare ballots to be tabulated and counted. This year, the Elections Office mailed nearly 509,000 ballots to registered voters in the county and over 316,000 were returned, about a 62 percent overall turnout. Election results are available on the County Elections Office webpage.
Comments / 0