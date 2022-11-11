A busy, mixed bag of sports topics on the Monday, November 14, 2022 edition of Prep Sports Weekly. We start with Cameron Van Til of the Everett Herald and his takeaway from the state swim meet over the weekend. Then a visit with the Snohomish Girls Volleyball team, Livi Harrison, Ayla Grant, Reagan Bullock, Adriannah Galvan, Kelsey Nichols, Anika Smith and head coach Morgan Doyle. We catch up with part of the Tri family; dad is Lake Stevens head football coach Tom Tri and daughter is Lake Stevens girls volleyball player Hayli Tri; both are heading to state playoff games this weekend. Staying in the theme of family, we meet the Scoma family; dad Jeff Scoma is the head football coach at Stanwood and son Luke is the kicker for the Bellevue Wolverines football team; both of those teams are also heading to state quarterfinal games this week.

