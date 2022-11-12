Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Council will debate, vote on property tax split in Westfield this Thursday
WESTFIELD — On Thursday at 6 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing how the local tax levy will be divided between residents and businesses, also known as the tax shift or classification hearing. “The city has two tax rates, one for residents and one for businesses....
Eric Batista named Worcester’s permanent city manager
After stops and starts at Worcester City Council and controversy regarding a nationwide search process, Worcester has a new permanent city manager. In an 8 to 3 vote, the City Council voted to appoint Eric Batista as the next city manager at its meeting on Tuesday. The council voted to suspend a nationwide search process in order to do so.
Police Commission votes to use Westfield State University officers at big events
WESTFIELD — The Police Commission recently approved an agreement with the Westfield State University Police to use their officers to fill the gap left by the absence of reserve and auxiliary officers. Police Chief Lawrence Valliere said that the commission voted to add 13 WSU officers to the list...
Holyoke Soldiers Home interim superintendent wins permanent job in 4-2 vote by trustees
HOLYOKE — National Guard Col. Michael Lazo ascended from interim superintendent to the permanent leader of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke after a 4-2 vote by trustees on Nov. 8. Lazo was appointed as interim in December 2020 as the home was coming off a disastrous year when...
Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman apologizes for incident involving police and nine youths
AMHERST — Town Manager Paul Bockelman apologized at Monday’s council meeting for failing to act in a timely and decisive manner following an incident in July where a police officer told a group of youths they did not have rights. He apologized to the Amherst Police Department, to...
Southwick Town Meeting on Tuesday to vote on broadband network, Whalley TIF
SOUTHWICK — Voters in Southwick will have the opportunity to weigh in on two warrant articles at a Special Town Meeting on Tuesday night. Article 1 concerns a potential tax increment finance (TIF) agreement between Southwick and Whalley Computer Associates. If voters at the meeting approve the 10-year agreement, Whalley will be able to make improvements to its Hudson Drive property and initially only pay a portion of the increase on the property taxes, as long as the company increases its employee count.
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Why Is The Town Of Amherst Still Called Amherst?
In 1757, John Nash, Isaac Ward, and Nehimieh Dickinson, three of the leading citizens of “East Hadley”, petitioned Governor Thomas Pownall Esquire, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Provinces in Massachusetts, to create a new precinct, independent of Hadley, which they recommended be named Amherst. In their letter, the petitioners extolled the virtues of Major General Jeffrey Amherst, who was being hailed as a hero in England’s war with France and had not yet been associated with the heinous recommendation to use germ warfare against the indigenous peoples of New England.
Federal judge in Springfield approves $58 million settlement for Holyoke Soldiers Home vets, families
SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge on Monday signed off on a $58 million settlement for victims of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, the largest of its kind nationwide. The class action lawsuit was filed in July of that year against ousted leaders of the...
Amherst bidding adieu to ‘Merry Maple’ tree
The town is inviting the community to say goodbye today to an old maple tree on North Common — the “Merry Maple” — best known for it being adorned with decorations and lights during the holiday season. The celebration, of life of this tree, will take...
Eyewitness News
Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says
MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it. The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209. A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.
Banned books: Church holds giveaway after school board member’s objection to LGBTQ novels
ENFIELD — Books deemed inappropriate by a Board of Education member were flying off the shelf — or an offering table, to be precise — at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ Sunday night. In less than an hour, residents had taken dozens of copies of seven...
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
Robert Gelinas, Springfield lawyer for 65 years, dies at 92
SPRINGFIELD — Robert A. Gelinas and Peter H. Barry were flying to Sweden in the 1990s, litigating a case between a Pioneer Valley paper manufacturer and the Swedish maker of a paper machine. The attendant, Barry said, asked them who they worked for. Gelinas had an answer. “We don’t...
PVTA, Franklin buses to offer free fares for a month
SPRINGFIELD — PVTA and the 14 other regional transit authorities around the state will offer free rides — no fares or passes required for bus or paratransit services — from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve as a way of encouraging folks to “Try Transit.”
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Honor our military today amid threat of global conflict, Westfield veteran says
WESTFIELD — A veteran from Westfield implored the audience at Parker Memorial Park to honor and respect veterans on Veterans Day, and every day, especially in a moment when so many veterans in the United States are struggling after returning home. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Roeder was...
City, police say they’ll cooperate with feds in probe into Worcester Police Department
City officials in Worcester say they are in full cooperation with federal agents regarding a civil investigation into the Worcester Police Department looking into possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory policing based on race or sex. The Department of Justice and United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ Office announced the...
wrsi.com
Food as Medicine at Holyoke Medical: Monte’s March 13
Monte talks with Clinical Nutritionist Navigator at Holyoke Medical Marissa Chiapperino, about how the Food Bank of Western Mass does more than just give out food. They give out information.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0