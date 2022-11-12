ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Eric Batista named Worcester’s permanent city manager

After stops and starts at Worcester City Council and controversy regarding a nationwide search process, Worcester has a new permanent city manager. In an 8 to 3 vote, the City Council voted to appoint Eric Batista as the next city manager at its meeting on Tuesday. The council voted to suspend a nationwide search process in order to do so.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Southwick Town Meeting on Tuesday to vote on broadband network, Whalley TIF

SOUTHWICK — Voters in Southwick will have the opportunity to weigh in on two warrant articles at a Special Town Meeting on Tuesday night. Article 1 concerns a potential tax increment finance (TIF) agreement between Southwick and Whalley Computer Associates. If voters at the meeting approve the 10-year agreement, Whalley will be able to make improvements to its Hudson Drive property and initially only pay a portion of the increase on the property taxes, as long as the company increases its employee count.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values

A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
WORCESTER, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Why Is The Town Of Amherst Still Called Amherst?

In 1757, John Nash, Isaac Ward, and Nehimieh Dickinson, three of the leading citizens of “East Hadley”, petitioned Governor Thomas Pownall Esquire, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Provinces in Massachusetts, to create a new precinct, independent of Hadley, which they recommended be named Amherst. In their letter, the petitioners extolled the virtues of Major General Jeffrey Amherst, who was being hailed as a hero in England’s war with France and had not yet been associated with the heinous recommendation to use germ warfare against the indigenous peoples of New England.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst bidding adieu to ‘Merry Maple’ tree

The town is inviting the community to say goodbye today to an old maple tree on North Common — the “Merry Maple” — best known for it being adorned with decorations and lights during the holiday season. The celebration, of life of this tree, will take...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

PVTA, Franklin buses to offer free fares for a month

SPRINGFIELD — PVTA and the 14 other regional transit authorities around the state will offer free rides — no fares or passes required for bus or paratransit services — from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve as a way of encouraging folks to “Try Transit.”
FRANKLIN, MA
wrsi.com

Food as Medicine at Holyoke Medical: Monte’s March 13

Monte talks with Clinical Nutritionist Navigator at Holyoke Medical Marissa Chiapperino, about how the Food Bank of Western Mass does more than just give out food. They give out information.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy